The Weeknd is no stranger to going all-out for a costume.

Between wearing the same bandages and red suit for what felt like the entirety of the After Hours era, convincing fans that he had permanently altered his face by wearing prosthetics for weeks, and winning Halloween 2020 with a near-perfect The Nutty Professor costume, Abel has shown an impressive ability to transform into a completely different character.

This year, however, the Starboy singer may have outdone himself.

Taking to Instagram caption, "the don is coming," The Weeknd alluded to his upcoming album, The Dawn, while also revealing the most impressive Halloween costume of 2021.

Dressed as Don Vito Corleone of The Godfather movie franchise, Abel nailed every single part of the look, all the way down to the wrinkles. With face makeup making him appear 40 years older, a hairline that's been pushed all the way back, and a tuxedo fit for a mafia boss, The Weeknd looked so similar to Don Corleone it's scary. While other celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Rihanna killed their looks as Britney Spears, Betty Boop and Gunna, his Godfather look might take cake for best costume of 2021.

Obviously there's no real award for best costume, but the detail included in transforming The Weeknd into Don Vito Corleone is on another level. And combined with the acting skills we saw on full display during his Super Bowl LV halftime show, he was able to capture the eeriness of the character without saying a word.

Check out a couple still shots of The Weeknd's Don Corleone Halloween costume here and let us know what you think in the comments.