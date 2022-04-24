Post Malone is gearing up for his return. The last time we received an album from the New York-born recording artist was in 2019, when he dropped off Hollywood's Bleeding – a 17-track project including appearances from Young Thug, Swae Lee, SZA, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Future, Halsey, and DaBaby.

With such a star-studded tracklist, it's no denying that Posty has high expectations to live up to, but from the sounds of things, we'll be hearing from some talented performers on his upcoming twelve carat toothache project.

Earlier this week, the "Congratulations" recording artist hopped on Instagram Live to catch up with his 22.2 million followers, even teasing a snippet of his upcoming collaboration with one of the biggest female artists in the industry right now.

"This one is featuring the most incredible and beautiful and most talented Doja Cat," Posty told viewers, before playing a brief clip of a song titled "Happy," which definitely sounds like it's going to be a hit with listeners. "She is so incredible," he gushed of the Grammy Award-winning star. "I am so blessed and so honoured to be able to have worked with her."

Elsewhere on his live stream, the 26-year-old confirmed that his album, which is due to arrive in May, will have a total of 14 tracks, and will include other guest appearances from The Kid LAROI, Roddy Ricch, and Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes.

Canadian superstar The Weeknd will also appear on the project – he lent his talents to the previously released "One Right Now," which arrived last November – check out the music video above, and let us know if you're looking forward to Post Malone's upcoming twelve carat toothache album.

