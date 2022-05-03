Not only is Post Malone preparing to release new music, but the 26-year-old is also expanding his family. As TMZ reports, the New York-born vocalist told the publication earlier today that he's expecting his first child with his longtime girlfriend, who's name remains unknown at this time.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life," he told the gossip site. "I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Sources close to the "Sunflower" singer revealed that Post and his girl spent this past weekend celebrating their baby-to-be with a private party in Southern California, surrounded by their closest family and friends.

This is the Stoney hitmaker's first child, and it's been noted that his baby mama is "not someone who has spent any time in the spotlight," although the two have been spending plenty of private time together happily building their relationship and preparing to start a family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @postmalone

It remains unclear when Malone – born Austin Richard Post – is due to step into his duties as a father, but we do know that his highly anticipated third studio album will be arriving on June 3rd.

twelve carat toothache will include appearances from Doja Cat, The Kid LAROI, Roddy Ricch, and Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes. The Weeknd also assisted Post with the project, although their joint track, "One Right Now," has already arrived.

Congratulations Post Malone! Tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on the couple's baby.

[Via]