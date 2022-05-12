Post Malone Teams Up With Roddy Ricch On Fresh Single "Cooped Up"

Post Malone is one of the biggest acts in the world and it has been a while since he released a new album. Fans have been itching for something new, and recently, Posty revealed that he would drop his new project Twelve Carat Toothache on June 3rd. His supporters are extremely excited to listen to it, and today, he came through with a new single called "Cooped Up" that features the likes of Roddy Ricch.

On this track, the production takes a laid back and spacey approach that creates a nice mix of pop, rap, and even some r&b. Post's vocals on this song are very smooth and soaring, which pairs nicely with Roddy's voice which effectively does the same thing. This is the kind of pop-rap crossover that you would expect from Malone, and there is no doubt that it is a nice little teaser for his album which is set to drop in a few weeks.

Let us know what you think of this brand new track, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Then I woke up in the mornin' (I woke up in the)

Police showed up at my door with a warrant (Fuck that shit)

I remember flushin' somethin' down the toilet (Flush, flush)

Guess he gotta let me off with a warnin'