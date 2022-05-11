After making an appearance alongside Ella Mai on her recently released Heart On My Sleeve banger, Roddy Ricch is back with another collaboration. Weeks ago, Post Malone shook the table when he announced the release of his forthcoming album, Twelve Carat Toothache. We haven't received a new Posty record since his chart-topping Hollywood's Bleeding hit back in 2019, so his supporters are suiting up for another epic rollout.

Although not much is known about Malone's album, he ignited rumors of a Roddy collaboration last week when he uploaded a photo of himself with the Los Angeles rapper. "I love you @roddyricch," he wrote in the caption.

Post confirmed that Ricch would be making an appearance on Twelve Carat Toothache and it will come courtesy of a single titled "Cooped Up." Malone teased the song with a video, but the clip didn't offer up any sonic revelations of what the track will sound like. However, he did state that "Cooped Up" would be released on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Be prepared to see a shift in New Music Friday releases this week as several artists are switching things up now that Kendrick Lamar will finally release his highly-anticipated album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. Following the massive takeover from his "The Heart Pt. 5" single, not many artists and labels are looking to drop new music on the same day as the TDE icon.

Meanwhile, Post Malone's Twelve Carat Toothache is slated for arrival on June 3. Check out the teaser below.