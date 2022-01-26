twelve carat toothache
- Music VideosDoja Cat Goes Topless For Post Malone's Vibrant "I Like You (A Happier Song)" Music VideoPost Malone and Doja Cat connect in the colorful music video for "I Like You (A Happier Song)."By Joshua Robinson
- MusicPost Malone Admits 60% Of His Lyrics Are Written On The ToiletPost Malone says that he get most of his songwriting done while sitting on the toilet.By Cole Blake
- MusicPost Malone Announces "Twelve Carat" Tour With Roddy RicchPost Malone and Roddy Ricch are coming to a city near you this fall.By Aron A.
- Pop CulturePost Malone's "twelve carat toothache" Debuts At No. 2, First Week Sales Dropped 75% Since "Hollywood's Bleeding"Posty's fourth studio album was beat out for the top spot on the Billboard 200 by Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti."By Hayley Hynes
- ReviewsPost Malone "Twelve Carat Toothache" ReviewIn what is perhaps his most introspective and vulnerable album to date, Post Malone makes some daring creative choices.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsPost Malone Delivers 2 New Tracks For The Deluxe Version Of "Twelve Carat Toothache"The deluxe version of "Twelve Carat Toothache" features two new solo cuts from Post Malone.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicVory's "Lost Souls" Album Is Full Of "R&B Season" TunesPost Malone also makes an appearance on our latest update.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsPost Malone & The Kid LAROI Reflect On Life Before Fame On "Wasting Angels"Which of Post Malone's new collaborations is your favourite?By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CulturePost Malone's "twelve carat toothache" First Week Sales ProjectionsThe project has the potential to earn the #1 spot on the Billboard 200.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPost Malone's "twelve carat toothache" Album Gets All The Flowers On Our "Fire Emoji" UpdateKey Glock, Skillibeng, and Polo G also caught our attention with their new arrivals this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsPost Malone & Gunna Vent Their Feelings On "I Cannot Be (A Sadder Song)"Posty's long-awaited "twelve carat toothache" album hit DSPs yesterday.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsPost Malone & Doja Cat Team Up For "A Happier Song" In "I Like You"Post Malone and Doja Cat craft a pop hit on "I Like You (A Happier Song)."By Alexander Cole
- Pop CulturePost Malone Opens Up On "Hot Ones": "I'm A Beautiful Butterfly"Post Malone has followed up his now-legendary appearance on "Hot Ones."By Rex Provost
- MusicPost Malone Shares "Twelve Carat Toothache" TracklistPost Malone taps Doja Cat, Gunna, The Weeknd, & more for "Twelve Carat Toothache." By Aron A.
- TVPost Malone Dishes On Him & The Kid Laroi Giving Each Other TattoosPosty and his collaborator did more than make music during their time in the studio.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPost Malone Calls "Twelve Carat Toothache" His "Most Honest" Album, Boasts About Roddy Ricch's Talents"He's just such an incredible man and just a natural performer and vocalist and lyricist," Posty said of the Los Angeles hitmaker.By Erika Marie
- NewsPost Malone Teams Up With Roddy Ricch On Fresh Single "Cooped Up"Post Malone is dropping "Twelve Carat Toothache" on June 3rd.By Alexander Cole
- MusicPost Malone Teases Roddy Ricch Collab "Cooped Up" & Announces Release DateWith his new album "Twelve Carat Toothache" on the horizon, Posty returns with a new single this week.By Erika Marie
- MusicPost Malone Reveals Release Date For "Twelve Carat Toothache"New Post Malone music is coming soon.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CulturePost Malone's "twelve carat toothache" Album Will Feature Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch & The Kid LAROIThe last time Posty gave us an album was in 2019 with "Hollywood's Bleeding."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNew Post Malone Album "Twelve Carat Toothache" Arrives Next MonthThe rapper-rocker's manager slid in the news while sharing some "#MondayMotivation."By Erika Marie
- MusicPost Malone Announces New Album "Twelve Carat Toothache"Post Malone has finally announced his upcoming album, "Twelve Carat Toothache."By Alex Zidel