A packed guest list matters more to Cardi B than vetting every woman’s romantic résumé. During a livestream, the Bronx rapper floated the idea of hosting what she described as a party “for the hoes,” making it clear that she wanted women who came prepared to keep the energy high rather than stand around watching everyone else have fun.
Moreover, Cardi was so committed to the atmosphere that even a complicated connection to her personal life would not automatically cost someone an invitation. She joked that she did not care whether some of the women in attendance had slept with Offset or Stefon Diggs, the fathers of her four children. In her version of the night, a partygoer apparently ranks higher than an immaculate dating history. The rapper said she simply wanted to celebrate her new record and have a good time.
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Allegations Of Cheating
The comment carried an extra sting because fidelity has been a recurring issue in both relationships. Offset faced cheating allegations throughout his marriage to Cardi and later acknowledged that he had “stepped out” and made several mistakes that contributed to their breakup. Cardi filed for divorce from the Migos rapper for a second time in July 2024 after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple shares daughters Kulture and Blossom and son Wave.
Her relationship with Diggs attracted similar speculation as it moved from courtside appearances to parenthood and an eventual split. Cardi confirmed their romance publicly in May 2025, announced her pregnancy that September, and welcomed their son in November. Reports of trust issues and infidelity allegations followed, although Diggs has not publicly admitted to cheating on Cardi. The pair separated around February 2026 but have continued appearing together while co-parenting their child.