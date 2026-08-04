Even Offset and Stefon Diggs’ alleged former flings could make the guest list for the unapologetic party Cardi B has in mind.

Her relationship with Diggs attracted similar speculation as it moved from courtside appearances to parenthood and an eventual split. Cardi confirmed their romance publicly in May 2025, announced her pregnancy that September, and welcomed their son in November. Reports of trust issues and infidelity allegations followed, although Diggs has not publicly admitted to cheating on Cardi. The pair separated around February 2026 but have continued appearing together while co-parenting their child.

The comment carried an extra sting because fidelity has been a recurring issue in both relationships. Offset faced cheating allegations throughout his marriage to Cardi and later acknowledged that he had “stepped out” and made several mistakes that contributed to their breakup. Cardi filed for divorce from the Migos rapper for a second time in July 2024 after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple shares daughters Kulture and Blossom and son Wave.

Moreover, Cardi was so committed to the atmosphere that even a complicated connection to her personal life would not automatically cost someone an invitation. She joked that she did not care whether some of the women in attendance had slept with Offset or Stefon Diggs , the fathers of her four children. In her version of the night, a partygoer apparently ranks higher than an immaculate dating history. The rapper said she simply wanted to celebrate her new record and have a good time.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.