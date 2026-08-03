More than 200 potential witnesses, including Suge Knight, could be called as prosecutors prepare to try Keefe D in Tupac Shakur's murder case.

Shakur died six days after the shooting at just 25 years old, leaving behind an unmatched legacy in Hip Hop history and a case that remained unsolved for nearly 30 years. With jury selection and opening arguments scheduled to begin on August 10, the newly filed witness list offers the strongest indication yet of how prosecutors intend to connect the dots to what they claim is justice.

Davis was arrested in 2023 after decades of publicly discussing the case in interviews and in his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend . He has acknowledged being inside the Cadillac from which gunfire erupted on the night of September 7, 1996, but has pleaded not guilty to murder. Prosecutors allege he orchestrated the shooting as retaliation for a fight involving members of Death Row Records at the MGM Grand earlier that evening.

Several names immediately stand out. Infamous Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight, who was riding in the passenger seat of the BMW when Shakur was shot, is listed as a potential witness. Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman also appears on the filing, along with Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, who was serving with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department when the investigation first began. Further, former LAPD Detective Greg Kading, who has long maintained that Davis admitted his role in the shooting during a 2009 interview with investigators, is also expected to be among the witnesses prosecutors may call.

Nearly three decades after Tupac Shakur's murder stunned the music world, prosecutors have offered their clearest preview yet of how they plan to argue the case against Duane "Keefe D" Davis. Ahead of trial, the Clark County District Attorney's Office filed a 16-page supplemental witness list identifying more than 200 potential witnesses prosecutors could call as they seek to convict Davis in connection with the 1996 killing. Las Vegas's KSNV 3 News reported that the filing includes a wide range of law enforcement officials, expert witnesses, records custodians, and individuals with direct ties to one of Hip Hop's long-running mysteries.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.