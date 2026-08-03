Greg Kading

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Suge Knight Among Witnesses Listed In Keefe D's Tupac Murder Trial
More than 200 potential witnesses, including Suge Knight, could be called as prosecutors prepare to try Keefe D in Tupac Shakur's murder case.
By
Erika Marie
August 03, 2026