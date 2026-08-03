Vinícius Jr Uses Drake's "Janice STFU" For Instagram Post With JAŸ-Z

Vinícius Jr undoubtedly earned global praise for his performance at the FIFA World Cup as part of the Brazilian team. However, hip-hop fans also noticed his direct connection to JAŸ-Z when the rap legend and DJ Khaled came out in support of him during Brazil vs. Norway in July. Of course, it’s because Vini is part of the Roc Nation family, and naturally, Hov came out to support the players under Roc Nation Sports.

Unfortunately, it seems like Viní wasn’t fully aware of all the major issues happening in Hov’s public life during that period. He recently caught flak after sharing a photo of himself and JAŸ-Z backstage somewhere looking relaxed because the song he chose was Drake’s “Janice STFU.” In the song, Drake raps, “We know how you OGs rockin’, the jig is up,” which some, including Hov, have interpreted as a diss. During JAŸ-Z’s performance at the Roots Picnic, Hov responded, rapping, “The jig is up, n***a, I’m up 10, wrong chart, champ.” Since then, hip-hop fans have anticipated some sort of lyrical sparring between the two.

However, the song didn’t survive on Viní’s Instagram for a long time. Eventually, he changed it to JAŸ-Z and Linkin Park’s “Numb/Encore” mash-up. We can’t imagine what that phone call was like.

JAŸ-Z’s Roc Nation Manages Vinícius Jr

Vinícius Júnior currently plays for La Liga club Real Madrid, though he’s been at the center of transfer rumors as of late. Online speculation and news reports have suggested that Arsenal has had interest in him. Vini’s contract with Real Madrid reportedly expires in 2027.