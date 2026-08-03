Vinícius Jr Uses Drake's "Janice STFU" For Instagram Post With JAŸ-Z

BY Aron A.
Link Copied to Clipboard!
FIFA World Cup 2026 - Brazil Training
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Brazil Training - Columbia Park Training Facility, Morristown, New Jersey, U.S. - June 21, 2026 Brazil's Neymar Jr. and Vinicius Junior during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Caean Couto/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters
He quickly changed the song.

Vinícius Jr undoubtedly earned global praise for his performance at the FIFA World Cup as part of the Brazilian team. However, hip-hop fans also noticed his direct connection to JAŸ-Z when the rap legend and DJ Khaled came out in support of him during Brazil vs. Norway in July. Of course, it’s because Vini is part of the Roc Nation family, and naturally, Hov came out to support the players under Roc Nation Sports.

Unfortunately, it seems like Viní wasn’t fully aware of all the major issues happening in Hov’s public life during that period. He recently caught flak after sharing a photo of himself and JAŸ-Z backstage somewhere looking relaxed because the song he chose was Drake’s “Janice STFU.” In the song, Drake raps, “We know how you OGs rockin’, the jig is up,” which some, including Hov, have interpreted as a diss. During JAŸ-Z’s performance at the Roots Picnic, Hov responded, rapping, “The jig is up, n***a, I’m up 10, wrong chart, champ.” Since then, hip-hop fans have anticipated some sort of lyrical sparring between the two. 

However, the song didn’t survive on Viní’s Instagram for a long time. Eventually, he changed it to JAŸ-Z and Linkin Park’s “Numb/Encore” mash-up. We can’t imagine what that phone call was like. 

Read More: Is AI Killing Creativity In Hip-Hop?

JAŸ-Z’s Roc Nation Manages Vinícius Jr

Vinícius Júnior currently plays for La Liga club Real Madrid, though he’s been at the center of transfer rumors as of late. Online speculation and news reports have suggested that Arsenal has had interest in him. Vini’s contract with Real Madrid reportedly expires in 2027. 

We could likely imagine that we might see Vini at one of Hov’s upcoming concerts in Europe. The rapper recently announced additional dates in London along with a show in Paris to continue the JAŸ-Z30 celebrations. We’ll keep you posted on any further updates. 

Read More: 38 Spesh Chose Violence: Breaking Down His Beef With Jadakiss, Jim Jones & Fat Joe

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
Recommended Content
Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Final 2023/24 Sports Jay-Z Dapped Up Real Madrid Star And Roc Nation Athlete Vinicius Jr. At The Champions League Final
Dame Dash AI Video Arrested Jay Z Concert Music Dame Dash Shares AI Video Of Him Getting Arrested At JAŸ-Z's Concert
DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Next Record Deal Worth Billions Gossip DJ Akademiks Claims Drake's Next Record Deal Could Be Worth Billions
LeBron James Jay Z Yankee Stadium Show Pop Culture LeBron James Throws Up The Roc After Attending JAŸ-Z's Yankee Stadium Show
Comments 0