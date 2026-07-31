Chrisean Rock Denies Any Involvement In Ex Ronny Doe's Death

Chrisean Rock took a break from her latest relationship drama with her ex Blueface to address a more serious situation concerning a former romantic partner. She denied any involvement in the death of her ex Karon "Ronny Doe" Cann, who was shot and killed in Maryland in February of last year.

In a social media clip caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, Rock claimed investigators questioned her and told her she isn't a suspect in the case. Earlier this week, reports emerged that the investigation is still active, and no arrests, suspects, or persons of interest have been announced or publicly identified at press time.

"They talking about Karon, open investigation... That got nothing to do with me," Chrisean expressed. "His death has nothing to do with me. Yes, he made my life about him because he needed money. He was desperate. He was high, he was on percs, he was on molly, he was on lean, he was drinking. Where was his parents [and] his family then? Nobody was holding Karon accountable, falsely claiming my son while high as f**k... Nobody was trying to save Karon before he died... You act like y'all wasn't trafficking the drugs through his basement, which was his grandma and his mom's basement. Y'all keep trying to put this narrative out and then I keep being quiet. Because I low-key love Karon."

Chrisean Rock Speaks On Ronny Doe

From there, Chrisean Rock said she respects Ronny Doe's family but blasted the alleged obfuscation in the case. She claimed investigators spoke to her at a gym and claimed they know she didn't kill him, and she urged them to find the true culprit. Rock also said folks dragging her into controversy is "getting on her nerves," blasting trolls for levying these accusations against her. She said folks never asked her about how she felt about Karon's passing, claiming he was mistreating her before his death.