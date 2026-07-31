Chrisean Rock Denies Any Involvement In Ex Ronny Doe's Death

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Chrisean Rock Denies Involvement Ex Ronny Doe Death
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: ChriseanRock attends the 3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)
Chrisean Rock's ex-boyfriend Karon "Ronny Doe" Cann was shot and killed in Maryland in February of last year.

Chrisean Rock took a break from her latest relationship drama with her ex Blueface to address a more serious situation concerning a former romantic partner. She denied any involvement in the death of her ex Karon "Ronny Doe" Cann, who was shot and killed in Maryland in February of last year.

In a social media clip caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, Rock claimed investigators questioned her and told her she isn't a suspect in the case. Earlier this week, reports emerged that the investigation is still active, and no arrests, suspects, or persons of interest have been announced or publicly identified at press time.

"They talking about Karon, open investigation... That got nothing to do with me," Chrisean expressed. "His death has nothing to do with me. Yes, he made my life about him because he needed money. He was desperate. He was high, he was on percs, he was on molly, he was on lean, he was drinking. Where was his parents [and] his family then? Nobody was holding Karon accountable, falsely claiming my son while high as f**k... Nobody was trying to save Karon before he died... You act like y'all wasn't trafficking the drugs through his basement, which was his grandma and his mom's basement. Y'all keep trying to put this narrative out and then I keep being quiet. Because I low-key love Karon."

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Chrisean Rock Speaks On Ronny Doe

From there, Chrisean Rock said she respects Ronny Doe's family but blasted the alleged obfuscation in the case. She claimed investigators spoke to her at a gym and claimed they know she didn't kill him, and she urged them to find the true culprit. Rock also said folks dragging her into controversy is "getting on her nerves," blasting trolls for levying these accusations against her. She said folks never asked her about how she felt about Karon's passing, claiming he was mistreating her before his death.

Ronny Doe claimed he fathered Chrisean Rock's child with Blueface, which got him a lot of notoriety. Following his saddening death, Rock clashed with her sister over the situation, as Tesehki insinuated she had something to do with it. Chrisean denied the accusations.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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