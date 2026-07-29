Blueface Claims Chrisean Rock Was The One Who Posted Chrisean Jr. On His Story

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Blueface was not happy with Chrisean Rock on Tuesday evening, as he accused her of infiltrating his Instagram account.

Yesterday, Blueface found himself in the midst of some internet scrutiny, as his Instagram account put up a story of Chrisean Rock next to Chrisean Jr. This was paired with the caption "My Son."

Of course, this is significant because Blueface has refused to claim Chrisean Jr. as his own. Despite Rock's pleas for him to do so, Blue has mostly refused. That said, the posting of this story had many thinking that the West Coast rapper had turned over a new leaf.

Just a few minutes after posting this story, Blueface deleted the story, which led to even more speculation. Clearly, the artist didn't stand by what had been posted. It was an unfortunate dose of pettiness in a situation that is already devastating for mother and son.

Well, taking to X last night, Blueface revealed that Chrisean Rock was the culprit behind the story, as she was the one who infiltrated his Instagram account and posted on his behalf.

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Blueface Alleges Chrisean Rock Is To Blame

"Yall know dam well I ain’t post none of dat shit lol but as you can see what’s making Chrisean hurt by the post she took down," Blueface wrote.

It's a damning allegation that leads to even more questions. For instance, how does Chrisean Rock have access to Blueface's Instagram account in the first place? Clearly, he isn't too concerned about keeping that kind of stuff under wraps.

Either she has his password, or he left his phone in her vicinity, and she took advantage. Regardless of the method used, the fact remains clear that Blueface will not claim Chrisean Jr, anytime soon.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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