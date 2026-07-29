Blueface Claims Chrisean Rock Was The One Who Posted Chrisean Jr. On His Story

Yesterday, Blueface found himself in the midst of some internet scrutiny, as his Instagram account put up a story of Chrisean Rock next to Chrisean Jr. This was paired with the caption "My Son."

Of course, this is significant because Blueface has refused to claim Chrisean Jr. as his own. Despite Rock's pleas for him to do so, Blue has mostly refused. That said, the posting of this story had many thinking that the West Coast rapper had turned over a new leaf.

Just a few minutes after posting this story, Blueface deleted the story, which led to even more speculation. Clearly, the artist didn't stand by what had been posted. It was an unfortunate dose of pettiness in a situation that is already devastating for mother and son.

Well, taking to X last night, Blueface revealed that Chrisean Rock was the culprit behind the story, as she was the one who infiltrated his Instagram account and posted on his behalf.

Blueface Alleges Chrisean Rock Is To Blame

"Yall know dam well I ain’t post none of dat shit lol but as you can see what’s making Chrisean hurt by the post she took down," Blueface wrote.

It's a damning allegation that leads to even more questions. For instance, how does Chrisean Rock have access to Blueface's Instagram account in the first place? Clearly, he isn't too concerned about keeping that kind of stuff under wraps.