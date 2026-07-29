D4vd Could Face Death Penalty If Convicted In Murder Case

BY Erika Marie
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: d4vd attends the Netflix Arcane LA Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on October 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Riot / Netflix)
A Los Angeles judge found enough evidence for D4vd to stand trial on charges that could carry the death penalty.

The possibility of a death sentence entered the courtroom this week as the criminal case against singer D4vd moved one step closer to trial. Following a five-day preliminary hearing, the BBC reports a Los Angeles County judge ruled there is enough evidence for David Anthony Burke to stand trial on charges that include first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. This is in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The ruling itself was expected after prosecutors laid out their evidence. However, one of the most significant developments involved the "special circumstances" attached to the murder charge. Under California law, those allegations can make a defendant eligible for the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

Read More: Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Family "Horrified" By D4vd's Latest Defense Strategy

A Judge Makes A Ruling

Judge Charlaine Olmedo determined prosecutors presented sufficient evidence to allow the special circumstance allegations to move forward. Those include claims that the killing was carried out for financial gain, involved lying in wait, and was committed to eliminate a witness. Prosecutors reportedly claim Burke had a financial motive because Hernandez allegedly threatened to expose their relationship, which they claim could have damaged his rapidly growing music career. During Monday's hearing, jurors heard text messages Hernandez allegedly sent on April 22, 2025, warning she would "end" Burke's career following an argument involving another girl.

According to prosecutors, Burke arranged for an Uber to bring Hernandez to his Hollywood home the following day, where they allege she was fatally stabbed. Moreover, the financial gain allegation is notable because prosecutors are not claiming Burke stood to receive money directly from Hernandez's death. Instead, they argue the alleged motive was protecting the earning potential of his career by preventing damaging information from becoming public.

Read More: D4vd Allegedly Put A Dozen Air Fresheners In Tesla To Mask The Smell Of Celeste Rivas' Body

The defense painted a much different picture during the hearing. Burke's attorneys contended prosecutors failed to establish probable cause. They pointed to evidence they say raises questions about the timeline and forensic findings. They also noted investigators acknowledged Hernandez had lied about her age to Burke, claiming she was older than 14.

Defense attorney Marilyn Bednarski also alleged that Hernandez's parents were aware of the relationship and had previously signed paperwork allowing their daughter to travel overseas with Burke. Further, questions surrounding physical evidence also surfaced during testimony. Prosecutors alleged Burke purchased body bags, shovels, inflatable pools, and chainsaws after Hernandez's death. It was claimed those items were used to dispose of her body. However, a Los Angeles Police Department criminalist testified that chainsaws recovered from Burke's garage tested negative for blood, while another saw that investigators believe was purchased has not been recovered.

Meanwhile, despite the special circumstance findings, prosecutors have not yet decided whether they will seek the death penalty. Hochman said that determination will be made at a later stage in the proceedings. Burke has pleaded not guilty to every charge. He is scheduled to return to court on August 31 for arraignment, with trial expected to begin within 90 days of that hearing.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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