D4vd Accuses Celeste Rivas Of Threatening To Kill Him

BY Alexander Cole
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D4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix.
D4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Texts from around the time of Celeste Rivas' death were read in court as the preliminary hearing involving D4vd continues.

D4vd remains in court this week for the preliminary hearing into the alleged murder of Celeste Rivas. The singer is currently facing murder charges, as well as continuous sexual abuse of a child and unlawful mutilation of human remains. As it stands, he has pleaded not guilty to all of these charges. However, if this goes to trial and he is convicted, he could receive the death penalty.

According to TMZ, texts were read in court on Monday, and D4vd's legal team is trying to use these texts as proof that he may have acted in self-defense. In the texts, Celeste Rivas was allegedly upset about D4vd's friendship with Aysia Collins.

This prompted Rivas to say, "Oh my f***ing God, I swear to God, I’ll kill u." Furthermore, Rivas allegedly threatened D4vd's career, while saying that she would tell her father lies about him.

The following day, Rivas and D4vd continued their conversation on friendlier terms, as Rivas asked for an Uber. It appears as though Rivas would not answer D4vd's texts after the exchange, which led the singer to say he was going to call someone named Jen.

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Celeste Rivas Texts With D4vd Read In Court

Blair Berk, one of D4vd's attorneys, was adamant that this needs to be a large part of the case. They asked LAPD Detective Corey Farell to confirm the authenticity of the alleged texts. Farell subsequently confirmed that Rivas had made multiple threats towards D4vd, including his life and career.

Throughout the proceedings, D4vd's lawyers also alleged that Rivas was suicidal and had made violent threats towards D4vd in the past. They also suggested that she was the one pressuring the singer to see her.

Whether or not those arguments actually compel a judge or a jury is another story entirely.

This remains a developing story.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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