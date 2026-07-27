Trap Lore Ross Breaks Down In Tears While Describing Horrific D4vd-Celeste Rivas Details

BY Alexander Cole
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Image via Trap Lore Ross YouTube
Trap Lore Ross has been inside the courtroom for the D4vd and Celeste Rivas preliminary hearings, and it is taking an emotional toll.

Trap Lore Ross has covered some gruesome cases during his time on YouTube. Overall, his channel has mostly been dedicated to rappers who have found themselves involved in gang activity. For instance, he infamously made a long documentary about King Von, which was quite controversial at the time.

The YouTuber has since moved to Los Angeles, and he is now covering the D4vd-Celeste Rivas murder case. Last week, preliminary hearings were held to determine whether or not this goes to trial. Some disturbing evidence was presented last week, and it led to some petrified reactions in the courtroom.

As Trap Lore Ross explained on his YouTube page, it was one of the most harrowing things he has ever seen. In fact, Ross was in tears while describing the horrific scenes.

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Trap Lore Ross Is In The Courtroom

The YouTuber has been spending hours in the courtroom every single day and has had to sit through hours of horrific and disturbing images. After taking some time to truly reflect on what he saw, Ross admitted that it has been difficult. He says that it's been a traumatic process and that sometimes the images come to him randomly when his mind is elsewhere.

Trap Lore Ross went on to say that this is beyond anything else he has ever covered. Despite covering some pretty brutal cases over the years, he feels as though this is worse than anything he has ever seen.

He went on to say that the person responsible for Celeste Rivas' death deserves the death penalty. At this time, a trial has yet to be confirmed in the D4vd case. However, it is likely to go down that path.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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