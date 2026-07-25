D4vd Accused Of Impregnating Celeste Rivas & Asking Her To Abort In Texts

The preliminary hearing of the Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder case continues to levy damning allegations against D4vd. He is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with the teenager and murdering her. According to The Los Angeles Times, L.A. detective Corey Farrell testified yesterday (Friday, July 24) that text messages with Rivas Hernandez suggest D4vd impregnated her and convinced her to get an abortion a year before she died.

Not only that, but Farrell also testified that the singer's phone contains various explicit images of the two in sexual situations. The messages are from November 2023 to March 2025.

Per the messages prosecutors displayed in court, the two allegedly had plans to live together. The teenager allegedly called it "Operation Awesome." Her family reported her missing in February of 2024, which is when they allegedly discussed the plan.

As for the alleged pregnancy, the artist asked Celeste, "wen u gonna get it done." She allegedly replied with, "two days." He allegedly asked her if the child was his (she affirmed), and she expressed regret over the abortion months later. D4vd has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sex abuse charges against him.

How Old Was Celeste Rivas Hernandez?

Per court records, D4vd and Celeste Rivas Hernandez's alleged relationship began a few years after meeting online in August of 2022 when she was 11 years old and he was 17. More specifically, it was at some point in 2023. His alleged murder of her was in April of 2025, according to prosecutors. Rivas Hernandez was 14 when she died, per prosecutors, and her body was found a day after what would've been her 15th birthday.

Other updates from D4vd's preliminary hearing include crime scene photos of Rivas Hernandez's body and harrowing descriptions of other alleged evidence. However, his legal team is pushing back on prosecutors' claims. For example, they scrutinized prosecutors' claim that the singer's DNA was found on a bag which contained the teenager's blood.