D4vd Allegedly Put A Dozen Air Fresheners In Tesla To Mask The Smell Of Celeste Rivas' Body

BY Alexander Cole
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D4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix.
D4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
The D4vd case is continuing in court this week, and prosecutors are making some disturbing allegations about his treatment of Celeste Rivas.

D4vd is currently going through a preliminary hearing to determine whether or not he will stand trial for the alleged murder of Celeste Rivas. He is currently charged with murder, continuous sexual abuse of a minor, and mutilation of a body.

The allegations concerning this case are incredibly disturbing. Rivas' body was found in D4vd's Tesla. It has been decomposing for quite some time, which made it difficult for coroners to conduct an autopsy. Since that time, the prosecution has been building its case, and this week, they have presented their alleged evidence.

On Wednesday, some extremely disturbing details were presented to the public. For instance, it was stated that D4vd allegedly placed 12 air fresheners in his vehicle. These were found after the discovery of Rivas' body, according to ABC. It is said that this was done to mask the smell of the body.

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D4vd Allegations Presented In Court

It is an act straight out of the movie Se7en. Overall, this is a highly disturbing allegation, and that's not all. It was also alleged that D4vd used a chainsaw on Rivas' body following the murder. Rivas' parents were reportedly upset upon finding out this information. They were in shock when photos of her body were shown to the court.

This remains the most high-profile case in the music industry right now. It has sparked major public interest, even from those who are unaware of who D4vd is or was.

Ultimately, a young girl has died, and that is truly tragic. Soon, the judge will be offering a recommendation on whether or not this goes to trial. Until then, stay tuned to HNHH for updates.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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