D4vd Allegedly Put A Dozen Air Fresheners In Tesla To Mask The Smell Of Celeste Rivas' Body

D4vd is currently going through a preliminary hearing to determine whether or not he will stand trial for the alleged murder of Celeste Rivas. He is currently charged with murder, continuous sexual abuse of a minor, and mutilation of a body.

The allegations concerning this case are incredibly disturbing. Rivas' body was found in D4vd's Tesla. It has been decomposing for quite some time, which made it difficult for coroners to conduct an autopsy. Since that time, the prosecution has been building its case, and this week, they have presented their alleged evidence.

On Wednesday, some extremely disturbing details were presented to the public. For instance, it was stated that D4vd allegedly placed 12 air fresheners in his vehicle. These were found after the discovery of Rivas' body, according to ABC. It is said that this was done to mask the smell of the body.

D4vd Allegations Presented In Court

It is an act straight out of the movie Se7en. Overall, this is a highly disturbing allegation, and that's not all. It was also alleged that D4vd used a chainsaw on Rivas' body following the murder. Rivas' parents were reportedly upset upon finding out this information. They were in shock when photos of her body were shown to the court.

This remains the most high-profile case in the music industry right now. It has sparked major public interest, even from those who are unaware of who D4vd is or was.