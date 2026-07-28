Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Family "Horrified" By D4vd's Latest Defense Strategy

BY Alexander Cole
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D4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix.
D4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
D4vd's defense team is trying to paint Celeste Rivas Hernandez as the aggressor, a legal strategy that has left many stunned.

D4vd will now have to stand trial in the alleged murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. This decision was made in court on Monday after a contentious preliminary hearing in which the artist's legal team attempted to paint Hernandez as the aggressor.

They alleged that Celeste was threatening to kill and expose D4vd. It's a defense strategy that left many stunned, including Hernandez's family. Their attorney Patrick Steinfeld spoke to reporters and relayed how the family feels.

“The defense attorneys brought up some evidence that was deemed inadmissible at this preliminary hearing,” Steinfeld said Monday per The Associated Press. “They made allegations that didn't have any evidentiary basis, including the assertion that Celeste may have committed suicide or that Celeste was violent. I personally found that very disturbing. It seems that the defense attorneys are stopping at nothing in an attempt to discredit the prosecution's evidence.”

There were rumblings that perhaps D4vd did not know that Celeste was 13. However, Steinfeld made it clear that the artist was told about her age during a welfare check.

“The family was horrified that the defense attorneys brought up evidence to put the blame on a 14-year-old child," he said. "I want you to remember February 17th, 2024. That is when a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy did a welfare check on the home of David Anthony Burke [D4vd], and informed David that Celeste Rivas was 13 years old. David Anthony Burke has taken the position that Celeste said she was 18 [and] he didn't know she was a child. But he knew because he was told in February of 2024 that Celeste was only 13 years old.”

During yesterday's proceedings, the LAPD made the claim that Celeste's family was aware of her relationship with D4vd and didn't express objections.

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Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Family Under Scrutiny

Despite these claims, Steinfeld remains steadfast in the notion that D4vd has no viable defense for his alleged actions. Steinfeld called the defense's tactics "abhorrent."

“He does not have a defense,” Steinfeld added. “However, he had direct knowledge of Celeste’s age and continued in their sexual relationship. So, I find it abhorrent that the defense attorneys are trying to put any blame whatsoever on this young child.”

At this time, a date has not been set for the trial.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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