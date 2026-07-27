D4vd Ordered To Stand Trial In Murder Of Celeste Rivas Hernandez

BY Erika Marie
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: d4vd attends Support + Feed's 2023 fall fundraiser at APB/NikuNashi on October 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Support + Feed)
A California court found prosecutors presented sufficient evidence to move forward with their case against D4vd, clearing the way for a jury trial on multiple felony charges.

Weeks of testimony, forensic evidence, increasingly disturbing revelations, and controversial text messages have pushed the criminal case against D4vd into its next phase. A Los Angeles County judge ruled Monday that prosecutors presented enough evidence for the singer, born David Anthony Burke, to stand trial on charges stemming from the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Judge Charlaine Olmedo ordered Burke to answer charges of murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child, and mutilation of a corpse after a multi-day preliminary hearing that examined the prosecution's evidence in detail. According to the L.A. Times, she also upheld three special circumstance allegations, including claims that the killing was committed while concealing another crime and was carried out by means of lying in wait. If Burke is convicted and those allegations are ultimately proven, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. Prosecutors have not yet announced whether they intend to seek capital punishment.

Read More: D4vd Accuses Celeste Rivas Of Threatening To Kill Him

More Evidence Revealed That Painted A Frightening Picture

The ruling follows several days of testimony outlining prosecutors' theory that Burke killed Hernandez inside his Hollywood home in April 2025 after their relationship deteriorated. During Monday's hearing, attorneys introduced text messages exchanged in the day before her death that showed the pair engaged in an increasingly hostile argument. Prosecutors contend the messages help establish a motive, alleging Hernandez threatened to expose Burke and damage both his personal life and music career just days before the scheduled release of his debut album.

Investigators also testified that Burke continued sending text messages to Hernandez's phone after prosecutors believe she had already arrived at his residence. They argued the communications were intended to make it appear she had never been there. Phone records presented in court allegedly showed some of those messages were sent while Burke was driving toward Santa Barbara County, where investigators later recovered Hernandez's passport card.

Burke's legal team urged the court to dismiss the murder charge, staing that prosecutors failed to establish probable cause for a premeditated killing. Defense attorney Blair Berk also emphasized that investigators have not identified an eyewitness to the killing or anyone who can account for what occurred during the roughly 20-minute period prosecutors believe Hernandez was attacked. Burke has pleaded not guilty to every charge.

The preliminary hearing also revisited allegations that prosecutors say began long before Hernandez's death. They allege Burke engaged in a sexual relationship with the teenager for nearly two years while she was underage, characterizing the conduct as grooming. Defense attorneys argued Burke initially believed Hernandez was older when they met. However, prosecutors responded that law enforcement later informed him she was a minor and noted that California law does not recognize mistaken age as a defense to child sexual abuse charges.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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