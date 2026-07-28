Azealia Banks Declares A$AP Rocky The Worst Rapper Of All Time

BY Aron A.
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Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Azealia Banks previously said that she is a better rapper than A$AP Rocky.

Azealia Banks probably won’t ever let go of her beef with A$AP Rocky. It’s been a largely one-sided feud that Banks has egged on for over a decade at this point. Her disdain for his talents as an MC has constantly been brought up whenever she’s had the opportunity to dunk on him.

Most recently, DJ Vlad opened up dialogue on X surrounding who the worst rapper of all time is. The comments ranged from Iggy Azalea to Lil B, Soulja Boy, Silkk The Shocker, and more. However, Azealia Banks quickly added the Harlem rapper’s name to the mix, writing, “Asap Rocky for sure.”

Unfortunately for her, it didn’t seem like many of her fans agreed with her assessment, and several of them accused her of being obsessed with him. One fan wrote, “Azealia been obsessed with Rocky for years and that man pays her absolutely no mind. It's hilarious 😭.” Another added, “Mind u, u have been obsessed with this dude for years! If u expecting for him to answer u, it’s never gonna happen. He gives no fu*k abt u 😹.”

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Azealia Banks Revisits A$AP Rocky Beef

This isn’t even the first time this year that she’s expressed his issues about Rocky. After Complex listed him at #40 on their list of 50 Greatest New York Rappers list, Banks not only said she’s “better than ASAP Rocky,” she also called for Complex to be defunded. That alone sparked its own debate. 

Whether or not A$AP Rocky ever responds to Azealia Banks has yet to be seen. After all, he’s a father of three who just wrapped up tour and has teased the possibility of a deluxe edition to his most recent album. We will keep you posted on any more updates regarding their feud. 

Read More: Rick Ross’s Greatest Strength Becomes His Achilles Heel On "Set In Stone"

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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