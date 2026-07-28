Azealia Banks Declares A$AP Rocky The Worst Rapper Of All Time

Azealia Banks probably won’t ever let go of her beef with A$AP Rocky. It’s been a largely one-sided feud that Banks has egged on for over a decade at this point. Her disdain for his talents as an MC has constantly been brought up whenever she’s had the opportunity to dunk on him.

Most recently, DJ Vlad opened up dialogue on X surrounding who the worst rapper of all time is. The comments ranged from Iggy Azalea to Lil B, Soulja Boy, Silkk The Shocker, and more. However, Azealia Banks quickly added the Harlem rapper’s name to the mix, writing, “Asap Rocky for sure.”

Unfortunately for her, it didn’t seem like many of her fans agreed with her assessment, and several of them accused her of being obsessed with him. One fan wrote, “Azealia been obsessed with Rocky for years and that man pays her absolutely no mind. It's hilarious 😭.” Another added, “Mind u, u have been obsessed with this dude for years! If u expecting for him to answer u, it’s never gonna happen. He gives no fu*k abt u 😹.”

Azealia Banks Revisits A$AP Rocky Beef

This isn’t even the first time this year that she’s expressed his issues about Rocky. After Complex listed him at #40 on their list of 50 Greatest New York Rappers list, Banks not only said she’s “better than ASAP Rocky,” she also called for Complex to be defunded. That alone sparked its own debate.