Azealia Banks Calls For Complex To Be “Defunded,” Claims She Is Better Than A$AP Rocky

Azealia Banks is trending once again after reacting to Complex’s newly released list of the 50 greatest New York rappers of all time. The publication ranked A$AP Rocky at No. 40, but notably left Azealia Banks completely off the list. Predictably, she did not take that lightly. Banks responded on X by claiming she is “better than A$AP Rocky” before bluntly adding, “Defund Complex.” The post immediately went viral and reopened a debate hip-hop fans seem to revisit every few months whenever a major publication drops a ranking.

The bigger conversation quickly became less about Rocky specifically and more about Azealia’s overall legacy in rap. While she has spent years becoming one of social media’s most controversial personalities, many fans still believe her musical talent gets overlooked because of the nonstop internet drama surrounding her name. Others argued that despite her undeniable impact with records like “212,” her catalog and consistency do not match many of the artists who made the list.

"Azealia banks is better than a lot of ppl on this list but that’s a conversation no one’s ready for," one fan came to her defense.

"You’re stopped being consistent after like 2012, Nicki shouting out Anna wintour is what even got me paying attention to you again. And that was in 2018…." another person wrote.

Azealia Banks Calls For Defunding Of Complex

Meanwhile, Rocky’s placement at No. 40 sparked its own criticism. Some fans argued he deserved to rank much higher because of his influence on fashion, psychedelic rap aesthetics, and the way he helped redefine New York rap for a newer generation. Others felt artists like Jadakiss, Styles P, or even Max B should have ranked above him. Social media basically turned into a giant New York rap war for the day.

Max B in particular wasn't feeling the ranking either. He was excluded entirely from the list, and got so visibly upset during an interview with Complex's Jordan Rose that he stormed out of the studio.

But anyways, regarding Azealia Banks ... She always knows how to insert herself into a conversation. Whether fans agree with her or not, people always react. That ability alone keeps her culturally relevant long after many of her peers faded out of public discussion.

There is also an argument to be made that Banks represents one of rap’s biggest “what if” stories. However, repeated drama she consistently found herself in often overshadowed the music itself. Because of that, discussions around her legacy tend to become emotional very quickly online.