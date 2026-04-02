Azealia Banks Hits DC Young Fly With Low Blow About Jacky Oh’s Death

BY Caroline Fisher
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Azealia Banks DC Young Fly Low Blow
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Azealia Banks performs during the Noise Pop Music &amp; Arts festival at The Warfield on February 27, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
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Azealia Banks recently hopped online to reignite her feud with DC Young Fly, which began after her 2018 appearance on "Wild 'N Out."

Azealia Banks is all too familiar with delivering low blows, and yesterday (April 1), she did just that. The femcee hopped on Twitter/X to share a clip of DC Young Fly dissing her during her 2018 appearance on Wild 'N Out. In her caption, she referenced the tragic death of the MTV star's longtime partner, Jacky Oh.

"The fact that this mans baby mother died of complications from a mommy makeover, in miami ON my birthday. Felt like my ancestors were repaying me for his debt in blood," she wrote. "It was like a cat bringing the sacrifice right to my doorstep."

Needless to say, her tweet has earned big reactions from social media users, who are out in full force calling her out. "Girl wtf is wrong with you," one commenter asks. "Sad you would say this especially after all this time," another claims. Someone else simply says, "This b*tch wonder why she fell off."

At the time of writing, DC Young Fly has not publicly responded to Banks' latest jab.

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Azealia Banks Wild 'N Out Drama

Over the years, Banks has made it clear how bothered she was by the way she was treated on Wild 'N Out. Shortly after Jacky Oh's unexpected passing in 2023, she took to her Instagram Story to announce that she finally felt vindicated.

"DC Young Fly spent years disguising his own deeply rooted hatred of self as joked pointed at women's beauty," she declared. "Projecting his own feelings about his own ugliness unto women perfectly secure in their own skin. [...] In the end... I won."

"That [Jacky Oh] girl must have been so deeply insecure about herself," she continued. "The nerve of DC to call such a gorgeous woman as Azealia Banks... ugly on National television while a bunch of black people laughed. [...] Ironically, dead at 32 exactly on my 32nd birthday. [...] You ni***s are going to learn to stop f***ing with me."

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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