Azealia Banks Hits DC Young Fly With Low Blow About Jacky Oh’s Death

Azealia Banks is all too familiar with delivering low blows, and yesterday (April 1), she did just that. The femcee hopped on Twitter/X to share a clip of DC Young Fly dissing her during her 2018 appearance on Wild 'N Out. In her caption, she referenced the tragic death of the MTV star's longtime partner, Jacky Oh.

"The fact that this mans baby mother died of complications from a mommy makeover, in miami ON my birthday. Felt like my ancestors were repaying me for his debt in blood," she wrote. "It was like a cat bringing the sacrifice right to my doorstep."

Needless to say, her tweet has earned big reactions from social media users, who are out in full force calling her out. "Girl wtf is wrong with you," one commenter asks. "Sad you would say this especially after all this time," another claims. Someone else simply says, "This b*tch wonder why she fell off."

At the time of writing, DC Young Fly has not publicly responded to Banks' latest jab.

Azealia Banks Wild 'N Out Drama

Over the years, Banks has made it clear how bothered she was by the way she was treated on Wild 'N Out. Shortly after Jacky Oh's unexpected passing in 2023, she took to her Instagram Story to announce that she finally felt vindicated.

"DC Young Fly spent years disguising his own deeply rooted hatred of self as joked pointed at women's beauty," she declared. "Projecting his own feelings about his own ugliness unto women perfectly secure in their own skin. [...] In the end... I won."