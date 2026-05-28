Max B Storms Off Mid-Interview After Complex Excludes Him From NYC Rap Rankings

BY Aron A.
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French Montana &amp; Max B Sighting In New York City
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Max B is seen on May 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Max B wasn't feeling Complex's ranking.

Max B has been on a roll ever since he came back home. The Harlem rapper’s jovial spirit has spread across the timelines, his performances have gone viral, and he wasted little time getting back into the flow of releasing new music, including his latest project with French Montana. 

Now, there’s no doubt Max is a legend, but whether he ranks among the top 50 rappers from New York City is subjective. And last week, he declared himself behind rappers like Jay-Z, Nas, and Biggie among NYC’s finest, a claim that sparked a lot of conversation online. But most recently, Max’s reaction to Complex’s Top 50 New York Rappers of all time went just as viral when it was revealed that he excluded him entirely.

“I don’t even see my name up there,” Max said as Jordan Rose went through the list. “Huh, now you know I’m putting my name on top. That’s crazy, you ain’t got the Don up there. You think all them n***as better than me?” Max continued. As the host rattled off names like Prodigy and Ghostface Killah, Max B left the interview abruptly. “I’m finished with this interview,” he declared.

Although everyone thought it was a joke at first, including French Montana, Max B walked out of the studio. “We run New York, n***a, don’t talk,” Max is heard saying in the distance before someone off-camera confirmed that Max actually left. 45 minutes later, Jordan revealed that French Montana was still trying to convince Max B to complete the remainder of the interview. 

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Why Didn’t Complex Include Max B In Their Top 50 New York Rappers List?

Eventually, French Montana came back to complete the interview when he defended Max B, saying that it was crazy for him not to be on the top 50 list. Jordan explained that the list included a lot of the OGs who built hip-hop, too. “The defense is he was gone for a long time, not to his fault, obviously,” Jordan said. Check the clip out above. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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