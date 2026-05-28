Max B Storms Off Mid-Interview After Complex Excludes Him From NYC Rap Rankings

Max B has been on a roll ever since he came back home. The Harlem rapper’s jovial spirit has spread across the timelines, his performances have gone viral, and he wasted little time getting back into the flow of releasing new music, including his latest project with French Montana.

Now, there’s no doubt Max is a legend, but whether he ranks among the top 50 rappers from New York City is subjective. And last week, he declared himself behind rappers like Jay-Z, Nas, and Biggie among NYC’s finest, a claim that sparked a lot of conversation online. But most recently, Max’s reaction to Complex’s Top 50 New York Rappers of all time went just as viral when it was revealed that he excluded him entirely.

“I don’t even see my name up there,” Max said as Jordan Rose went through the list. “Huh, now you know I’m putting my name on top. That’s crazy, you ain’t got the Don up there. You think all them n***as better than me?” Max continued. As the host rattled off names like Prodigy and Ghostface Killah, Max B left the interview abruptly. “I’m finished with this interview,” he declared.

Although everyone thought it was a joke at first, including French Montana, Max B walked out of the studio. “We run New York, n***a, don’t talk,” Max is heard saying in the distance before someone off-camera confirmed that Max actually left. 45 minutes later, Jordan revealed that French Montana was still trying to convince Max B to complete the remainder of the interview.

Why Didn’t Complex Include Max B In Their Top 50 New York Rappers List?