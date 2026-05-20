Fat Joe & Tony Yayo Check Max B Over Big Daddy Kane Disrespect

Max B’s had one of the most interesting post-prison comebacks. He evidently leaped back in the spotlight and basked in the attention, but maybe he has a similar sense of false confidence as French Montana when he said he could go song-for-song with Kendrick Lamar.

During a recent appearance on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, Max B shared where he believes he stands in the New York rap power ranking, placing himself below Nas, Jay-Z, and Biggie but above people like Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, and LL Cool J. Wallo took issue with Max B trying to place himself above Kane, specifically, but Max didn’t back down.

“I did 18 years like you. Kane wasn’t even on the kiosk,” Max B explained. “I love Big Daddy Kane but I ain’t seen that n***a since 1987.”

Max largely argued that he had a bigger and better catalog than Kane, if we look at his mixtapes, too. In another video, Max B reiterated his claims while trying to dispel any speculation that he has issues with Kane. But, he explained that he loved Kane up until his third album when he began doing nude photo shoots.

“That’s not wavy, baby. Sexual chocolate, I’m on your ass,” he added. Max B then shared a video of one of his recent concerts where everyone was singing along.

Fat Joe & Tony Yayo Leap To Big Daddy Kane’s Defense

Both Fat Joe and Tony Yayo made it clear that they weren’t going to stand by as Max B tried to downplay Big Daddy Kane. In a livestream, Fat Joe said that despite his support for Biggavell, he wasn’t going to allow him to disrespect a legend. “Can’t downplay the man’s contribution to hip-hop,” Fat Joe said. “Can’t disrespect Big Daddy Kane or none of the legends. You know what happens is, everyone pays their dues.” Joe added that even if these rappers aren’t incredibly visible, they continued to work and pay their bills off of hip-hop.