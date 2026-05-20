Fat Joe & Tony Yayo Check Max B Over Big Daddy Kane Disrespect

BY Aron A.
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Max B
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Rapper Fat Joe before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Fat Joe and Tony Yayo were not going to tolerate any disrespect toward Big Daddy Kane.

Max B’s had one of the most interesting post-prison comebacks. He evidently leaped back in the spotlight and basked in the attention, but maybe he has a similar sense of false confidence as French Montana when he said he could go song-for-song with Kendrick Lamar.

During a recent appearance on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, Max B shared where he believes he stands in the New York rap power ranking, placing himself below Nas, Jay-Z, and Biggie but above people like Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, and LL Cool J. Wallo took issue with Max B trying to place himself above Kane, specifically, but Max didn’t back down.

“I did 18 years like you. Kane wasn’t even on the kiosk,” Max B explained. “I love Big Daddy Kane but I ain’t seen that n***a since 1987.”

Max largely argued that he had a bigger and better catalog than Kane, if we look at his mixtapes, too. In another video, Max B reiterated his claims while trying to dispel any speculation that he has issues with Kane. But, he explained that he loved Kane up until his third album when he began doing nude photo shoots.

“That’s not wavy, baby. Sexual chocolate, I’m on your ass,” he added. Max B then shared a video of one of his recent concerts where everyone was singing along.

Fat Joe & Tony Yayo Leap To Big Daddy Kane’s Defense

Both Fat Joe and Tony Yayo made it clear that they weren’t going to stand by as Max B tried to downplay Big Daddy Kane. In a livestream, Fat Joe said that despite his support for Biggavell, he wasn’t going to allow him to disrespect a legend. “Can’t downplay the man’s contribution to hip-hop,” Fat Joe said. “Can’t disrespect Big Daddy Kane or none of the legends. You know what happens is, everyone pays their dues.” Joe added that even if these rappers aren’t incredibly visible, they continued to work and pay their bills off of hip-hop.

Tony Yayo said Max B “got to stay humble” before listing off Kane’s accomplishments. “Yo, Big Daddy Kane is what hip-hop is,” he said. “Big Daddy Kane has seven certified albums, Big Daddy Kane cracked Madonna, and I like what Max B and French doing, no disrespect to them, but you can’t do that.” How do you feel about Max B’s comments? Let us know in the comments below.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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