Nicki Minaj Reacts To Donald Trump's Twerking Joke At White House Dinner

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Nicki Minaj Reacts Donald Trump Twerking Joke
Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21, 2025. Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Donald Trump recently joked about Nicki Minaj twerking at the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting earlier this year.

A United States President making twerking jokes about a shooting that threatened his life is not something folks ever expected to see. But such is the boldness of Donald Trump, who made a joke about Nicki Minaj at the White House Correspondents' Dinner earlier this week. For those unaware, this first-time appearance by him at a WHCD was the second attempt at this event, as the first try a few months ago was interrupted by a shooting since suspected to have been an assassination attempt.

Nicki was supposed to attend that dinner. But she didn't make it. Nevertheless, the sitting U.S. President joked about her hypothetical reaction to the ruckus. "But after hearing the gunshots, many people yelled, 'Get down! Get down!' Which caused Nicki Minaj to start twerking," he expressed, receiving mild laughter in response. "Can you believe it? 'Get down.' She's the only one that really understood what that meant."

Minaj responded to this on Twitter. She posted a photo of a pink-haired Chucky doll with a bit of a menacing facial expression. "How I’ll be looking @ the President next time I see him," she wrote. The Trinidadian superstar did not attend this second attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner either. Many wonder if Trump just has bad memory or if he knows she never made it to either party.

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Nicki Minaj's Support Of Donald Trump

Donald Trump's past comments about Nicki Minaj have been a little more flirty, as he called her "hot" when she attended a Rose Garden Club lunch. She seems to have taken them all in stride, returning the favor by praising Trump at most turns.

Obviously, this dynamic resulted in a lot of backlash against Nicki Minaj for her endorsement of Trump's controversial policies, ideologies, and bigotries. Much of this is from former fans, but she also continues to catch flack from big-name politicians and commentators as well.

Throughout it all, Nicki is happy to clap back at the hate and double down on her views. Some still accuse her of seeking favors. But Trump's recent twerking joke suggests she has no problem at all with forming part of his inner circle and being a name he consistently brings up.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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