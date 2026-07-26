Nicki Minaj Reacts To Donald Trump's Twerking Joke At White House Dinner

A United States President making twerking jokes about a shooting that threatened his life is not something folks ever expected to see. But such is the boldness of Donald Trump, who made a joke about Nicki Minaj at the White House Correspondents' Dinner earlier this week. For those unaware, this first-time appearance by him at a WHCD was the second attempt at this event, as the first try a few months ago was interrupted by a shooting since suspected to have been an assassination attempt.

Nicki was supposed to attend that dinner. But she didn't make it. Nevertheless, the sitting U.S. President joked about her hypothetical reaction to the ruckus. "But after hearing the gunshots, many people yelled, 'Get down! Get down!' Which caused Nicki Minaj to start twerking," he expressed, receiving mild laughter in response. "Can you believe it? 'Get down.' She's the only one that really understood what that meant."

Minaj responded to this on Twitter. She posted a photo of a pink-haired Chucky doll with a bit of a menacing facial expression. "How I’ll be looking @ the President next time I see him," she wrote. The Trinidadian superstar did not attend this second attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner either. Many wonder if Trump just has bad memory or if he knows she never made it to either party.

Nicki Minaj's Support Of Donald Trump

Donald Trump's past comments about Nicki Minaj have been a little more flirty, as he called her "hot" when she attended a Rose Garden Club lunch. She seems to have taken them all in stride, returning the favor by praising Trump at most turns.

Obviously, this dynamic resulted in a lot of backlash against Nicki Minaj for her endorsement of Trump's controversial policies, ideologies, and bigotries. Much of this is from former fans, but she also continues to catch flack from big-name politicians and commentators as well.