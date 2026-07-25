YG & The Game Tease "The Documentary 3" Collab After Verzuz

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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YG The Game The Documentary 3 Collab Verzuz
Sep 27, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Rapper and actor YG performs at the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
The Game has been teasing "The Documentary 3" for a long time, but maybe a post-Verzuz YG feature is one of its final missing pieces.

While Verzuz matchups are usually confrontational, the one between The Game and YG earlier this week seemed like more of a celebration than a showdown. After all, they are two proud Compton rappers with a lot of collaborative history, a bond they are aiming to rekindle on Game's upcoming album, The Documentary 3.

He's been teasing this project for a long time now, and fans wonder if it's really around the corner or if this is premature teasing. Nevertheless, both artists gave solid indications of progress during a post-Verzuz interview with Complex's Jordan Rose.

"YG on it. That's it, that's all I'ma say about that," the former G-Unit affiliate remarked. "The Documentary 3. 22 years since the first one. Blood is on my s**t,and I'm proud about that. It's some West side Bompton s**t."

"We gon' continue to push the West side story," YG added. "The culture, the story. The rap game different. I feel like we the last of a dying breed. So we gon' continue to do what we do, stand up for it, and rep it all the way to the fullest."

Read More: Who Really Won YG Verzuz The Game?

Who Won The Verzuz?

For those unaware, YG and The Game's Verzuz matchup ended up falling in the former's favor 19-3, per Complex poll voters. Many folks attributed this to a stronger club record presence and possibly to some leftover Game hate due to his friendship with Drake.

In any case, most folks online agree that this battle was not as much of a blow-out as those results suggest. They also had a lot of fun rapping and singing along to each other's hits and dancing all the way through, so the competitive aspect paled in comparison to the celebration on display.

But The Game and YG's Verzuz almost didn't pan out. Folks expressed concern when authorities in Burbank detained the latter in connection to an investigation into the murder of Drakeo The Ruler. He continues to deny involvement in Drakeo's death, and law enforcement did not arrest him following the execution of a search warrant.

Now, though, both artists are looking to the future to reconnect.

Read More: Inside Donald Trump's History Of Pardons & Commutations In Hip Hop

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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