YG & The Game Tease "The Documentary 3" Collab After Verzuz

While Verzuz matchups are usually confrontational, the one between The Game and YG earlier this week seemed like more of a celebration than a showdown. After all, they are two proud Compton rappers with a lot of collaborative history, a bond they are aiming to rekindle on Game's upcoming album, The Documentary 3.

He's been teasing this project for a long time now, and fans wonder if it's really around the corner or if this is premature teasing. Nevertheless, both artists gave solid indications of progress during a post-Verzuz interview with Complex's Jordan Rose.

"YG on it. That's it, that's all I'ma say about that," the former G-Unit affiliate remarked. "The Documentary 3. 22 years since the first one. Blood is on my s**t,and I'm proud about that. It's some West side Bompton s**t."

"We gon' continue to push the West side story," YG added. "The culture, the story. The rap game different. I feel like we the last of a dying breed. So we gon' continue to do what we do, stand up for it, and rep it all the way to the fullest."

Who Won The Verzuz?

For those unaware, YG and The Game's Verzuz matchup ended up falling in the former's favor 19-3, per Complex poll voters. Many folks attributed this to a stronger club record presence and possibly to some leftover Game hate due to his friendship with Drake.

In any case, most folks online agree that this battle was not as much of a blow-out as those results suggest. They also had a lot of fun rapping and singing along to each other's hits and dancing all the way through, so the competitive aspect paled in comparison to the celebration on display.

But The Game and YG's Verzuz almost didn't pan out. Folks expressed concern when authorities in Burbank detained the latter in connection to an investigation into the murder of Drakeo The Ruler. He continues to deny involvement in Drakeo's death, and law enforcement did not arrest him following the execution of a search warrant.