Chris Brown Pleads Guilty To Fighting Man At London Nightclub

Brown was arrested in May of 2025 over this February 2023 incident, which involved rapper and codefendant Omololu “Hoody Baby” Akinlolu and alleged victim and music producer Abe Diaw. The two men allegedly attacked Diaw at a London club and used a tequila bottle to assault him.

The court reportedly dropped more serious charges of assault, suspicion of grievous bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon against the singer. "Chris Brown and Omololu Akinlolu on February 19 2023 used or threatened unlawful violence towards another and their conduct taken together was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety," the affray charge reportedly states.

Both codefendants reportedly secured a bail release after the guilty pleas and will come back to the United Kingdom on October 26 to learn their sentence, as long as they arrive in the country the previous day. The affray charge reportedly carries a maximum of three years in prison. Diaw had filed a lawsuit against Breezy over this incident, but he dropped it last year. It's reportedly not clear if they reached a settlement outside of court.

Chris Brown's Guilty Plea

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Chris Brown attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images)

This guilty plea might complicate Chris Brown's ongoing tour with Usher, although it seems like it will run according to plan. Depending on what his and Akinlou's sentence is, though, this could change quickly. They would still have a few more shows to do in November and December following the sentencing hearing.