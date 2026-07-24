Chris Brown Pleads Guilty To Fighting Man At London Nightclub

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Chris Brown Pleads Guilty Fighting Man London Nightclub
Jan 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper Saweetie, fashion designer Tracey Mills and singer-songwriter Chris Brown attend the game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
The court dropped more serious assault charges against Chris Brown regarding his altercation with producer Abe Diaw at a London club.

Chris Brown took a break from his "R&B" tour alongside Usher to face accountability for allegedly attacking a man at a London nightclub. According to the BBC, he pleaded guilty to "affray" (fighting in public to the people's terror or threatening violence against someone to threaten their safety) in a court hearing to day (Friday, July 24).

Brown was arrested in May of 2025 over this February 2023 incident, which involved rapper and codefendant Omololu “Hoody Baby” Akinlolu and alleged victim and music producer Abe Diaw. The two men allegedly attacked Diaw at a London club and used a tequila bottle to assault him.

The court reportedly dropped more serious charges of assault, suspicion of grievous bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon against the singer. "Chris Brown and Omololu Akinlolu on February 19 2023 used or threatened unlawful violence towards another and their conduct taken together was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety," the affray charge reportedly states.

Both codefendants reportedly secured a bail release after the guilty pleas and will come back to the United Kingdom on October 26 to learn their sentence, as long as they arrive in the country the previous day. The affray charge reportedly carries a maximum of three years in prison. Diaw had filed a lawsuit against Breezy over this incident, but he dropped it last year. It's reportedly not clear if they reached a settlement outside of court.

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Chris Brown's Guilty Plea
Louis Vuitton - Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Chris Brown attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images)

This guilty plea might complicate Chris Brown's ongoing tour with Usher, although it seems like it will run according to plan. Depending on what his and Akinlou's sentence is, though, this could change quickly. They would still have a few more shows to do in November and December following the sentencing hearing.

Brown himself doesn't seem to have publicly addressed this matter at press time. We'll see if that changes soon, whether on social media or on a massive stage. In any case, this long-running legal saga between him and Abe Diaw is finally coming to a legal close.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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