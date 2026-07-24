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Chris Brown Pleads Guilty To Fighting Man At London Nightclub
The court dropped more serious assault charges against Chris Brown regarding his altercation with producer Abe Diaw at a London club.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
July 24, 2026