- CrimeDerek Chauvin Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges Of Violating George Floyd’s Civil RightsChauvin has been in solitary confinement since April.ByHayley Hynes1269 Views
- MusicR. Kelly's "Cousin" Pleads Guilty To Bribing WitnessR. Kelly's team takes yet another L.ByJoshua Robinson4.2K Views
- SportsKellen Winslow Jr. Pleads Guilty To Rape After Being Convicted In Separate CaseWinslow was convicted of raping a homeless woman earlier this year.ByAlexander Cole2.4K Views
- SportsLorenzen Wright's Ex-Wife Pleads Guilty To Facilitating His Murder: ReportSherra Wright has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.ByAlexander Cole2.9K Views
- SportsDemaryius Thomas Pleads Guilty To Careless Driving Charge From FebruaryThomas will be on probation for a year.ByAlexander Cole655 Views
- SportsChris Herndon Pleads Guilty To Driving Under The InfluenceThe rookie won't be able to drive for the next three months.ByAlexander Cole580 Views