Adam22 & Lena The Plug's Fake Divorce Is Getting A Lot Weirder

Adam22 and Lena The Plug were subjected to a bizarre situation involving a potential stalker, and the situation won't go away.

One has to wonder what the goal is here. After all, filing fake divorce papers is a crime that could lead to jail time. The person who is doing this has done a fine job of keeping themselves concealed this entire time.

Adam22 has reportedly contacted the police, as well as the FBI. After all, this is a very disturbing situation. It is a case of mistaken or stolen identity. Unfortunately, for Adam and Lena, no one has contacted the couple to get this sorted out. As it stands, they are being forced to deal with this situation, which has very clearly gotten out of hand.

According to TMZ, Adam22 was served with official divorce papers back on July 15. However, once again, these were not actually served by Lena The Plug. Instead, it is the same person who filed the initial divorce about a month ago.

However, this all turned out to be a sham. While Adam played into the situation on social media, Lena eventually told TMZ that the divorce filing wasn't real. She accused a potential stalker of filing the papers. It was a bizarre situation, and it is only getting weirder.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!