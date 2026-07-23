Adam22 & Lena The Plug's Fake Divorce Is Getting A Lot Weirder

Back in June, it was reported that Adam22 and Lena The Plug were getting a divorce. In the court documents, Lena had accused Adam of only giving her $3K per month. Furthermore, she was seeking full custody of their five-year-old child.
However, this all turned out to be a sham. While Adam played into the situation on social media, Lena eventually told TMZ that the divorce filing wasn't real. She accused a potential stalker of filing the papers. It was a bizarre situation, and it is only getting weirder.
According to TMZ, Adam22 was served with official divorce papers back on July 15. However, once again, these were not actually served by Lena The Plug. Instead, it is the same person who filed the initial divorce about a month ago.
Adam22 Served Divorce Papers
Adam22 has reportedly contacted the police, as well as the FBI. After all, this is a very disturbing situation. It is a case of mistaken or stolen identity. Unfortunately, for Adam and Lena, no one has contacted the couple to get this sorted out. As it stands, they are being forced to deal with this situation, which has very clearly gotten out of hand.
One has to wonder what the goal is here. After all, filing fake divorce papers is a crime that could lead to jail time. The person who is doing this has done a fine job of keeping themselves concealed this entire time.
This remains a developing situation, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates.
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