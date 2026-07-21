Offset Hit With Strict Conditions In Weed Store Assault Sentencing

Offset has reached a resolution of sorts in his weed store assault case at LAX. Per TMZ, the Migos rapper was sentenced to 12 months of probation–a rather light punishment for the severity of the accusation.

‘Set won’t have to do any time, but a strict set of conditions will follow him until his probation is served. Among those are the more obvious ones–keeping a distance from the weed dispensary where the assault went down, refraining from threatening anyone, and not possessing or owning any weapons. On top of that, he’ll have to pay restitution, commit to community service hours, and attend and complete anger management courses.

The situation surrounds accusations that Offset punched a security guard named Jim Sanchez at MedMen LAX. Sanchez claimed that ‘Set and his crew sent him to the hospital following a tense exchange. The tension centered around a request to see Offset’s ID since the law prevents him from purchasing or touching cannabis products otherwise. However, Offset’s reps refuted this, claiming that he had ID on him and the beef began when security rushed him and allegedly spat at him. An altercation broke out; Offset allegedly punched the guard before he was hit with mace and fled the scene.

Offset’s Intense Year

While this case has finally been resolved, Offset’s had to deal with some other headaches of late. One of them largely surrounded a shooting that allegedly involved Lil Tjay earlier this year. Fortunately, he seems to have recovered fully from that situation.