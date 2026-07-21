Offset Hit With Strict Conditions In Weed Store Assault Sentencing

BY Aron A.
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Sep 18, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Recording artist Offset greets fans before the match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Offset was accused of assaulting a security guard at a dispensary.

Offset has reached a resolution of sorts in his weed store assault case at LAX. Per TMZ, the Migos rapper was sentenced to 12 months of probation–a rather light punishment for the severity of the accusation.

‘Set won’t have to do any time, but a strict set of conditions will follow him until his probation is served. Among those are the more obvious ones–keeping a distance from the weed dispensary where the assault went down, refraining from threatening anyone, and not possessing or owning any weapons. On top of that, he’ll have to pay restitution, commit to community service hours, and attend and complete anger management courses.

The situation surrounds accusations that Offset punched a security guard named Jim Sanchez at MedMen LAX. Sanchez claimed that ‘Set and his crew sent him to the hospital following a tense exchange. The tension centered around a request to see Offset’s ID since the law prevents him from purchasing or touching cannabis products otherwise. However, Offset’s reps refuted this, claiming that he had ID on him and the beef began when security rushed him and allegedly spat at him. An altercation broke out; Offset allegedly punched the guard before he was hit with mace and fled the scene. 

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Offset’s Intense Year

While this case has finally been resolved, Offset’s had to deal with some other headaches of late. One of them largely surrounded a shooting that allegedly involved Lil Tjay earlier this year. Fortunately, he seems to have recovered fully from that situation.

On the music side, it looks like we might be able to expect new music from the Migos in the near future. Although it looked as though they were done completely, especially after the death of Takeoff, Quavo and Offset appeared in the studio together recently, igniting speculation that they could come through with a follow-up to Culture III. Whether that happens will only be determined in the future. For now, he’s at least closed out one headache that’s lingered behind him. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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