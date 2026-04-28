Offset Accuses Security Guard Of Spitting On Him Before Dispensary Brawl

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Offset Security Guard Spitting
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: Rapper Offset performs during NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Offset is currently being sued by a security guard named Jim Sanchez, who alleges the rapper punched him in the face last March.

In November, a security guard named Jim Sanchez filed a lawsuit against Offset, accusing him of assault and battery. In the lawsuit, Sanchez alleges that the former Migos member and his crew came to the MedMen LAX marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, where he was working in March of last year. Allegedly, when he asked the rapper to see ID, he got upset and punched him in the face. Sanchez alleges that Offset's crew proceeded to jump in, leaving him in need of a hospital visit. He's seeking punitive, general, and special damages totaling over $25K.

Now, Offset is firing back. According to TMZ, he denies any and all wrongdoing and alleges that Sanchez spat on him, starting the altercation. He wants the whole lawsuit tossed out and to be awarded court costs.

In a new filing, Offset argues that Sanchez shouldn't be entitled to damages because “[a]t least some of the acts complained of by [Sanchez] were provoked by his wrongful conduct.” He also insists “[Sanchez] was at fault in how he conducted himself.”

Read More: Drake Dominated 2016 Ten Years Ago & Hasn't Let Up

Offset Shooting
Offset
Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect

In addition to the lawsuit, Offset is facing a misdemeanor charge tied to the situation. He's pleaded not guilty and has a court hearing tomorrow (April 29).

Legal woes are far from all Offset has to worry about these days, as earlier this month, he was shot outside of a Florida casino. Fortunately, his injuries were not life-threatening, and he appears to be well on his way to a full recovery.

During an interview with Creators Inc. last week, Offset opened up about his mindset following the ordeal. "Got to keep pushing," he explained. "Gladiator mentality, man. The show don't ever stop at the end of the day. I was blessed enough to be able to still move. So I'm still moving."

Read More: Meek Mill Can’t Escape His Own Digital Footprint

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
Recommended Content
Offset Assault Battery Lawsuit Security Guard Hip Hop News Music Offset Hit With Assault & Battery Lawsuit From Security Guard
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons Music Offset’s “Haunted By Fame” Fails To Crack The Billboard 200
Offset Disappointing Debut Hip Hop News Music Offset Brushes Off Disappointing “Haunted By Fame” Debut
Offset Allegedly Punching Guard Hip Hop News Music Offset Reportedly Maced After Allegedly Punching Security Guard At Dispensary
Comments 0