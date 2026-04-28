Offset Accuses Security Guard Of Spitting On Him Before Dispensary Brawl

In November, a security guard named Jim Sanchez filed a lawsuit against Offset, accusing him of assault and battery. In the lawsuit, Sanchez alleges that the former Migos member and his crew came to the MedMen LAX marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, where he was working in March of last year. Allegedly, when he asked the rapper to see ID, he got upset and punched him in the face. Sanchez alleges that Offset's crew proceeded to jump in, leaving him in need of a hospital visit. He's seeking punitive, general, and special damages totaling over $25K.

Now, Offset is firing back. According to TMZ, he denies any and all wrongdoing and alleges that Sanchez spat on him, starting the altercation. He wants the whole lawsuit tossed out and to be awarded court costs.

In a new filing, Offset argues that Sanchez shouldn't be entitled to damages because “[a]t least some of the acts complained of by [Sanchez] were provoked by his wrongful conduct.” He also insists “[Sanchez] was at fault in how he conducted himself.”

Offset Shooting

Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect

In addition to the lawsuit, Offset is facing a misdemeanor charge tied to the situation. He's pleaded not guilty and has a court hearing tomorrow (April 29).

Legal woes are far from all Offset has to worry about these days, as earlier this month, he was shot outside of a Florida casino. Fortunately, his injuries were not life-threatening, and he appears to be well on his way to a full recovery.