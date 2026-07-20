Ray Asianboy Just Made Sneaker History With Adidas & James Harden

James Harden surprised streamer Ray Asianboy with his own Adidas Harden Vol. 10 at Fanatics Fest. The shoe carries Ray's brand name, "RUEI," across the design. This marks the first time a streamer has received a public retail PE.

Ray signed an official partnership with Adidas back in October 2025. That deal eventually led to this personal colorway with Harden's signature line.

The shoe uses a bold Beam Pink finish across most of the upper. "RUEI" lettering runs across the left shoe in bold white text. The right shoe features a scattered star graphic across its outer panel. Clean white Adidas branding appears throughout both sneakers as well.

Custom insoles inside each shoe feature Ray's likeness as a personal touch. A limited batch of only 50 pairs released early at Fanatics Fest. Fans who couldn't grab one will have another shot later this year. A wider release is expected sometime during Fall 2026.

This collaboration blends two very different worlds within sneaker culture. Streamers rarely get tied to signature basketball shoes in this way. Ray's rise in Chinese-language streaming helped fuel this crossover moment.

It also shows how far creator partnerships have grown across sportswear brands. For now, sneaker fans will keep watching for more release details. Official pricing and full release information haven't been shared yet.

Ray Asianboy x Adidas Harden Volum 10 “RUEI”

This colorway centers on a vivid Beam Pink shade across the entire shoe. Off White and Lucid Pink accents help balance out that bright base. The "RUEI" text takes up most of the lateral panel on the left shoe.

The branding ties directly back to Ray's personal streaming and content name. Meanwhile, the right shoe swaps text for a scattered constellation of stars. That design choice adds visual balance between both sides of the pair. Adidas kept its usual branding minimal, letting the personal details stand out more.