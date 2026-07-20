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Sneakers
Ray Asianboy Just Made Sneaker History With Adidas & James Harden
Streamer Ray Asianboy became the first content creator to get his own Adidas Harden Vol. 10 sneaker release.
By
Ben Atkinson
July 20, 2026