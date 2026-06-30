Fat Joe Rips James Harden To Shreds: "A F*cking Loser"

Fat Joe and Jadakiss have one of the best podcasts in hip-hop right now. So much so that they found themselves in the top five of Complex's recent hip-hop media power rankings list.

In addition to music, the two love talking about sports, especially basketball. Given their love for the New York Knicks, both legends have had a lot to talk about as of late. The team is fresh off an NBA championship, and Fat Joe was one of the performers at the parade.

During the most recent episode of the show, Fat Joe and Jadakiss ran through players who could be compared to Jalen Brunson. When James Harden was brought up, Fat Joe went on a passionate rant in which he called Harden a "f*cking loser." He also said Harden is too obsessed with strip clubs and that any Brunson comparisons are an insult.

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Fat Joe Won't Compare Jalen Brunson to James Harden

Jadakiss wasn't really on board with what Fat Joe was saying. At numerous points, he tried to interject and say that Harden is a future Hall of Famer. However, Joe wasn't having any of it. His feelings about Harden are set in stone, and he won't be changing his mind anytime soon.

Harden's career is one that is worthy of examination. For years, he was the league's best scorer. However, he has since squandered that and is now considered to be among the league's worst playoff chokers.