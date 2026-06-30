Fat Joe Rips James Harden To Shreds: "A F*cking Loser"

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Finals-San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks
Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; American rapper Fat Joe sits court side during the fourth quarter of game four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Fat Joe and Jadakiss got into a debate about the New York Knicks, which led to some heated words about James Harden.

Fat Joe and Jadakiss have one of the best podcasts in hip-hop right now. So much so that they found themselves in the top five of Complex's recent hip-hop media power rankings list.

In addition to music, the two love talking about sports, especially basketball. Given their love for the New York Knicks, both legends have had a lot to talk about as of late. The team is fresh off an NBA championship, and Fat Joe was one of the performers at the parade.

During the most recent episode of the show, Fat Joe and Jadakiss ran through players who could be compared to Jalen Brunson. When James Harden was brought up, Fat Joe went on a passionate rant in which he called Harden a "f*cking loser." He also said Harden is too obsessed with strip clubs and that any Brunson comparisons are an insult.

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Fat Joe Won't Compare Jalen Brunson to James Harden

Jadakiss wasn't really on board with what Fat Joe was saying. At numerous points, he tried to interject and say that Harden is a future Hall of Famer. However, Joe wasn't having any of it. His feelings about Harden are set in stone, and he won't be changing his mind anytime soon.

Harden's career is one that is worthy of examination. For years, he was the league's best scorer. However, he has since squandered that and is now considered to be among the league's worst playoff chokers.

It is an unfortunate position to be in. Ultimately, it is this reputation that allows Fat Joe to be so fervent in his critiques. Until he wins a chip, the narrative will never change.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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