DJ Akademiks Takes Partial Credit For The Careers Of Drake, 6ix9ine, & Playboi Carti

DJ Akademiks is someone who doesn't shy away from revealing how he truly feels about himself. Much like the artists he covers, he thinks highly of his own achievements. It's not a bad quality to have. After all, fake humility rarely gets you places.

Having said that, Akademiks has been known to rub people the wrong way. Oftentimes, the artists themselves are at odds with the commentator. Shy Glizzy, Vic Mensa, and Meek Mill are all artists who have had issues with Ak in the past. In that same breath, some artists have benefited from their friendly relationship with Akademiks.

Akademiks spoke about this on his latest stream. Below, you will hear him talk about how he has gone to great lengths to defend Drake when no one else will. He even made the claim that if you were to ask Drake, he would tell you that his career benefited as a result of Ak's incessant defending. Akademiks made the same claims about NBA YoungBoy, Playboi Carti, and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

DJ Akademiks Wants His Flowers

There is certainly some truth to the idea that Akademiks gave Carti, 6ix9ine, YoungBoy, and Drake a whole lot of free promo on his streams. However, you have to wonder if they would agree with the fact that he shared some responsibility in the success of their careers.

Perhaps the artist Ak has the best case with is 6ix9ine. There was a time when Tekashi was the only artist who rocked with Ak on a personal basis. While the two aren't seen together as often as before, they do appear to still be on good terms.