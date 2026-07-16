DJ Akademiks Takes Partial Credit For The Careers Of Drake, 6ix9ine, & Playboi Carti

BY Alexander Cole
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Culture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
DJ Akademiks was bigging himself up during a stream on Wednesday night, and it led to how he truly feels about himself.

DJ Akademiks is someone who doesn't shy away from revealing how he truly feels about himself. Much like the artists he covers, he thinks highly of his own achievements. It's not a bad quality to have. After all, fake humility rarely gets you places.

Having said that, Akademiks has been known to rub people the wrong way. Oftentimes, the artists themselves are at odds with the commentator. Shy Glizzy, Vic Mensa, and Meek Mill are all artists who have had issues with Ak in the past. In that same breath, some artists have benefited from their friendly relationship with Akademiks.

Akademiks spoke about this on his latest stream. Below, you will hear him talk about how he has gone to great lengths to defend Drake when no one else will. He even made the claim that if you were to ask Drake, he would tell you that his career benefited as a result of Ak's incessant defending. Akademiks made the same claims about NBA YoungBoy, Playboi Carti, and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

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DJ Akademiks Wants His Flowers

There is certainly some truth to the idea that Akademiks gave Carti, 6ix9ine, YoungBoy, and Drake a whole lot of free promo on his streams. However, you have to wonder if they would agree with the fact that he shared some responsibility in the success of their careers.

Perhaps the artist Ak has the best case with is 6ix9ine. There was a time when Tekashi was the only artist who rocked with Ak on a personal basis. While the two aren't seen together as often as before, they do appear to still be on good terms.

As for Drake, well, he did give Akademiks that OVO chain, so perhaps the recognition is there. Regardless, Ak's statement is one that fans will certainly attempt to nitpick.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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