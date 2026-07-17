Desiigner Arrested In South Carolina Over Alleged Domestic Violence

Desiigner has been having a rough couple of years in the limelight, as alleged domestic violence incidents have gotten him in legal trouble this year. Following a previous March arrest over domestic violence allegations, authorities arrested him once more on Wednesday (July 15) on a similar charge.

According to Horry County police and court records reportedly obtained by WBTW, this arrest was over an alleged incident the previous day. That Tuesday (July 14), the rapper allegedly chased a female colleague with a hammer and allegedly damaged neighbors' cars with the hammer and a screwdriver. The specific charges are second-degree domestic violence, two counts of malicious injury to animals or personal property whose injury was valued at over $2,000 but less than $10,000, and one count of malicious injury to animals or personal property whose injury was valued at less than $2,000.

Per Complex, each count is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. A court reportedly set his bond at $1,500 on one of the injury charges, but did not set bail for the other charges.

The alleged incident at a Arbor Ridge Circle home in the Conway area stemmed from an argument about Desiigner taking television screens off of a wall, per the alleged female victim's testimony to investigators. She alleged he smashed her phones with a hammer, prompting her to go outside and ask neighbors for help while holding a child. The Brooklyn MC allegedly threw the woman down to the ground and tossed her purse over a fence.

Desiigner's Legal Trouble

Jun 21, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Recording artist Desiigner arrives on the red carpet before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Per the report, the woman and the child entered a neighbor's home and she locked herself in a bathroom. The rapper allegedly used a hammer and a screwdriver to damage the neighbor's vehicles. His next court appearance will reportedly take place on October 16.