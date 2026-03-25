Desiigner Looks Rough In Mugshot Following Domestic Violence Arrest

Earlier this week, Desiigner was arrested on a third-degree domestic violence charge in South Carolina. According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, he was taken into custody on Monday (March 23) and released the following day. At the time of writing, the circumstances leading up to the arrest have yet to be revealed. The alleged victim has not been named publicly. Amid news of his arrest, Desiigner's mugshot has surfaced online, as shared by FearBuck.

This isn't the first legal trouble Desiigner has gotten into in recent years. In 2023, he was also arrested for indecent exposure after exposing himself on a flight to Japan. Shortly after his arrest, he released a statement, attributing the ordeal to mental health and substance issues.

"For the past few months i have not been ok, and i have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on," he told TMZ at the time. "While overseas for a concert i performed at, i had to be admitted in to a hospital, i was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and i had to hop on a plane home."

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Desiigner Legal Issues

"I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane," he added. "I landed back to the states, and am admitting my self in a facility to help me [and] will be cancelling all of my shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If you’re not feeling like yourself please get help."

Desiigner pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and was ultimately sentenced to two years of probation. He also had to pay a $5K fee, do community service, participate in regular drug-testing, and publicly apologize to airplane staff.

It was previously reported that Desiigner would have to register as a sex offender as a result of the incident. His attorney has since clarified that this was not the case.