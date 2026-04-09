Desiigner Admits He's Suicidal During Frightening 911 Call Prior To His Arrest

BY Zachary Horvath
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NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 28: Desiigner performs at Orpheum Theater on December 28, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images)
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Desiigner was arrested last month but freed shortly after posting bond in South Carolina over a domestic violence charge.

Last month, we learned that New York rapper Desiigner had been arrested. However, what we didn't have at our disposal was context. Unfortunately, the extra information that has come forth is saddening and disturbing. Per TMZ and XXL, the "Outlet" rapper had called 911.

During the phone exchange, Desiigner is arguing with the mother of his child and it's a very uncomfortable situation. He even goes as far as to say that "You dying, for sure" in addition to telling her to "choke yourself and kill yourself."

Meanwhile the 911 dispatcher is on the other end trying to get Desiigner to speak with her instead.

Eventually, the artist speaks with the dispatcher, but things don't get any less frightening. He alleges that the woman has been trying to fight him and leave with their kid. Additionally, the "Panda" hitmaker alleges she may laced his weed.

He then pleads for help before adding, "She won't leave me alone. I'm suicidal now." This all went down on March 24 and Desiigner would ultimately be the one arrested by the Horry County Police Department.

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Desiigner Arrested For Domestic Violence

He was handcuffed on domestic violence charges and accused of pushing the woman to the ground and ripping her clothing. He allegedly did this to her while she tried to flee the house with their child.

Desiigner did post a $1,500 bond later that day and was released.

He still has yet to comment on the entire situation as well since this 911 audio has surfaced.

Unfortunately, it's been a rough few years for the former G.O.O.D. Music signee, especially personally speaking. His mugshot that hit the internet shortly after the initial story spoke volumes as his eyes were droopy while his facial expression appearing disheartened and beat down.

In 2023, he was arrested for indecent exposure after exposing himself on a plane. After the incident he came clean on his mental health. In part he said, "I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states and am admitting myself in a facility to help me [and] will be cancelling all of my shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If you’re not feeling like yourself, please get help."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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