Last month, we learned that New York rapper Desiigner had been arrested. However, what we didn't have at our disposal was context. Unfortunately, the extra information that has come forth is saddening and disturbing. Per TMZ and XXL, the "Outlet" rapper had called 911.

During the phone exchange, Desiigner is arguing with the mother of his child and it's a very uncomfortable situation. He even goes as far as to say that "You dying, for sure" in addition to telling her to "choke yourself and kill yourself."

Meanwhile the 911 dispatcher is on the other end trying to get Desiigner to speak with her instead.

Eventually, the artist speaks with the dispatcher, but things don't get any less frightening. He alleges that the woman has been trying to fight him and leave with their kid. Additionally, the "Panda" hitmaker alleges she may laced his weed.

He then pleads for help before adding, "She won't leave me alone. I'm suicidal now." This all went down on March 24 and Desiigner would ultimately be the one arrested by the Horry County Police Department.

Desiigner Arrested For Domestic Violence

He was handcuffed on domestic violence charges and accused of pushing the woman to the ground and ripping her clothing. He allegedly did this to her while she tried to flee the house with their child.

Desiigner did post a $1,500 bond later that day and was released.

He still has yet to comment on the entire situation as well since this 911 audio has surfaced.

Unfortunately, it's been a rough few years for the former G.O.O.D. Music signee, especially personally speaking. His mugshot that hit the internet shortly after the initial story spoke volumes as his eyes were droopy while his facial expression appearing disheartened and beat down.