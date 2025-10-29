Desiigner's career has been full of ups and downs. Many fans were introduced to him with the song "Panda," which was featured on The Life of Pablo. From there, he gave us "Timmy Turner" and "Outlet." Unfortunately, he was never able to sustain his success. Some controversies left him at the lowest point of his entire career, and there was no telling if he would be able to recover.

However, he dropped off a new album a few months ago called ii and it has proven to be a nice resurgence for the artist. It is clear that Desiigner is hungry to move past the last eight years, and become an entirely different artist. A great example of this is his new freestyle, which has been taking the internet by storm.

Below, you can hear Desiigner rapping in a more tradition style. There are no bombastic ad-libs or stylistic references to Future. Instead, the artist is spitting over some boom-bap production. He sounds confident, focused, and the bars are unlike anything we have ever heard from the rapper.

What Happened to Desiigner?

Stylistically, this is a massive change from what we are used to. Listeners were quick to point this out on social media, and some even compared him to Conway The Machine of Griselda fame. Overall, the comparison might be a bit premature, but it is an example of just how shocked fans are by this change.

When Desiigner first came out, there were people who criticized him for sounding identical to future. In 2025, we can all admit that the comparisons were a bit over-exaggerated. Sure, he operated in the same vicinity as Future, but they had two distinct voice. Regardless, this new rapping style from Desiigner could very well lead to a full blown comeback.