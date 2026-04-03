America's Baby Remix - Song by Desiigner & Wiz Khalifa

Desiigner's "America's Baby" was a sensation when it dropped months ago, and now, Wiz Khalifa is hopping on the remix.

A few months ago, Desiigner started to show off a whole new side to his artistry. Instead of delivering the sound that made him famous in 2016, he opted to go with a traditional rap sound. It was here that he showed fans he can really rap. "America's Baby" proved that his beat selection is immaculate. It was a song that went viral due to the fact that fans would have never expected this from Desiigner. On Friday, he dropped off a remix to the song, this time featuring Wiz Khalifa . Wiz sounds great over this production, and this is just a reminder that Desiigner can be a great rapper when he wants to be.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!