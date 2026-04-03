America's Baby Remix - Song by Desiigner & Wiz Khalifa

A few months ago, Desiigner started to show off a whole new side to his artistry. Instead of delivering the sound that made him famous in 2016, he opted to go with a traditional rap sound. It was here that he showed fans he can really rap. "America's Baby" proved that his beat selection is immaculate. It was a song that went viral due to the fact that fans would have never expected this from Desiigner. On Friday, he dropped off a remix to the song, this time featuring Wiz Khalifa. Wiz sounds great over this production, and this is just a reminder that Desiigner can be a great rapper when he wants to be.
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from America's Baby Remix
I'm America's baby
Grab them checks on the daily
Sippin' liquor with my baby, got me twisted, I'm wavey
On the internet I gotta serve the shop, it's so crazy