R. Kelly Is Now Asking Donald Trump To Reduce His 30-Year Prison Sentence

R. Kelly was convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering back in 2022, which subsequently led to a 30-year prison sentence. Since that time, the disgraced R&B singer has been trying to secure an early release.
On numerous occasions, R. Kelly has made the claim that his life is in danger. He believes that he has been subjected to cruel prison conditions, and that this is reason enough to have him released 25 years early.
Now, according to The Neighborhood Talk, new filings from the Department of Justice’s Office of the Pardon Attorney suggest R. Kelly is going a different route. Instead of a full pardon, he is asking Donald Trump to commute his sentence. By how long is still yet to be determined.
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R. Kelly Wants His Sentence Reduced
At this time, the Department of Justice has not decided on R. Kelly and his case. However, there is quite a bit of controversy surrounding the pardon and commutation process right now, especially in light of what happened to Boosie Badazz.
This week, it was revealed that the artist paid $600K to have his record expunged. He paid this money to Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, who are two far-right convicted fraudsters. They promised Boosie that they would secure him a pardon. However, it's been almost a year since signing the deal, and a pardon has not arrived.
Overall, it is a very unfortunate situation that highlights how grifters are everywhere these days. Although it should be noted that in R. Kelly's case, his legal team has gone through the correct avenues. Whether or not the commutation ever comes remains to be seen.