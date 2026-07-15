R. Kelly Is Now Asking Donald Trump To Reduce His 30-Year Prison Sentence

BY Alexander Cole
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R. Kelly Returns To Court For Hearing On Sex Abuse Allegations
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 07: Singer R. Kelly arrives at the Leighton Courthouse for his status hearing in relation to the sex abuse allegations made against him on May 07, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)
R. Kelly is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking, although now, he wants a commutation.

R. Kelly was convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering back in 2022, which subsequently led to a 30-year prison sentence. Since that time, the disgraced R&B singer has been trying to secure an early release.

On numerous occasions, R. Kelly has made the claim that his life is in danger. He believes that he has been subjected to cruel prison conditions, and that this is reason enough to have him released 25 years early.

Now, according to The Neighborhood Talk, new filings from the Department of Justice’s Office of the Pardon Attorney suggest R. Kelly is going a different route. Instead of a full pardon, he is asking Donald Trump to commute his sentence. By how long is still yet to be determined.

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R. Kelly Wants His Sentence Reduced

At this time, the Department of Justice has not decided on R. Kelly and his case. However, there is quite a bit of controversy surrounding the pardon and commutation process right now, especially in light of what happened to Boosie Badazz.

This week, it was revealed that the artist paid $600K to have his record expunged. He paid this money to Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, who are two far-right convicted fraudsters. They promised Boosie that they would secure him a pardon. However, it's been almost a year since signing the deal, and a pardon has not arrived.

Overall, it is a very unfortunate situation that highlights how grifters are everywhere these days. Although it should be noted that in R. Kelly's case, his legal team has gone through the correct avenues. Whether or not the commutation ever comes remains to be seen.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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