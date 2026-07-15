R. Kelly Is Now Asking Donald Trump To Reduce His 30-Year Prison Sentence

R. Kelly is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking, although now, he wants a commutation.

Overall, it is a very unfortunate situation that highlights how grifters are everywhere these days. Although it should be noted that in R. Kelly's case, his legal team has gone through the correct avenues. Whether or not the commutation ever comes remains to be seen.

This week, it was revealed that the artist paid $600K to have his record expunged . He paid this money to Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, who are two far-right convicted fraudsters. They promised Boosie that they would secure him a pardon. However, it's been almost a year since signing the deal, and a pardon has not arrived.

At this time, the Department of Justice has not decided on R. Kelly and his case. However, there is quite a bit of controversy surrounding the pardon and commutation process right now, especially in light of what happened to Boosie Badazz .

Now, according to The Neighborhood Talk, new filings from the Department of Justice’s Office of the Pardon Attorney suggest R. Kelly is going a different route. Instead of a full pardon, he is asking Donald Trump to commute his sentence. By how long is still yet to be determined.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!