Boosie Badazz Explains How He's Not Snitching On MAGA, Mike Cernovich Responds To Call Out

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 15, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boosie Badazz and friend during Atlanta Hawks against San Antonio Spurs game in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Boosie Badazz has MAGA upset after exposing Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman for allegedly stealing $600K from him for a pardon.

Boosie Badazz has found himself at odds with the MAGA movement after it was revealed he paid $600,000 for a Presidential pardon. He sent the money to two notorious far-right convicted fraudsters, Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman.

Boosie is now suing the two men for breach of contract. He is also seeking the partial refund that was allegedly promised in the contract. However, Wohl and Burkman are refusing to give him back any funds. This has subsequently led to public comments, in which Boosie has made it clear he is not to be messed with.

However, some believe that Boosie is snitching. That somehow, by engaging in this fight, he is going against his own morals. In a video on Instagram, Boosie made it simple. This is not snitching because this has nothing to do with the streets. Instead, this has everything to do with the white conservatives who stole his money and breached his contract.

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Boosie Badazz Speaks On His Latest Legal Fight

In one Twitter post, Boosie called out the likes of Laura Loomer, Mike Cernovich, Erika Kirk, and many others. Cernovich has since responded, stating that he was unaware Boosie was looking for a pardon.

"Hey Lil Boosie, I don't privately advocate for pardons nor accept money to do so," Cernovich wrote. "I do promote pardons publicly, with full transparency. Nothing against you, but never recommended a pardon for you nor even knew you wanted one."

Ultimately, this is an unfortunate case that demonstrates how pardons have become a for-profit industry under Donald Trump. Some believe Boosie is admitting to bribery, although that probably isn't up to the internet to decide. Either way, a lesson has certainly been learned here.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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