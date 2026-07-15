Boosie Badazz Explains How He's Not Snitching On MAGA, Mike Cernovich Responds To Call Out

Boosie Badazz has found himself at odds with the MAGA movement after it was revealed he paid $600,000 for a Presidential pardon. He sent the money to two notorious far-right convicted fraudsters, Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman.

Boosie is now suing the two men for breach of contract. He is also seeking the partial refund that was allegedly promised in the contract. However, Wohl and Burkman are refusing to give him back any funds. This has subsequently led to public comments, in which Boosie has made it clear he is not to be messed with.

However, some believe that Boosie is snitching. That somehow, by engaging in this fight, he is going against his own morals. In a video on Instagram, Boosie made it simple. This is not snitching because this has nothing to do with the streets. Instead, this has everything to do with the white conservatives who stole his money and breached his contract.

Boosie Badazz Speaks On His Latest Legal Fight

In one Twitter post, Boosie called out the likes of Laura Loomer, Mike Cernovich, Erika Kirk, and many others. Cernovich has since responded, stating that he was unaware Boosie was looking for a pardon.

"Hey Lil Boosie, I don't privately advocate for pardons nor accept money to do so," Cernovich wrote. "I do promote pardons publicly, with full transparency. Nothing against you, but never recommended a pardon for you nor even knew you wanted one."