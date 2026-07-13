Jacob Wohl

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Boosie Badazz Seeking Refund After Spending $600K On Pardon From Donald Trump
Boosie Badazz has been looking for a pardon in his Federal gun case, and he has gone to great lengths to make it happen.
By
Alexander Cole
July 13, 2026