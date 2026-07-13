Boosie Badazz Seeking Refund After Spending $600K On Pardon From Donald Trump

Boosie Badazz is currently embroiled in a legal battle against Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman of JM Burkman & Associates. These are two convicted fraudsters who were hit with a voter suppression case in 2022. Now, these far-right political lobbyists are selling pardons from President Donald Trump for $600,000 a piece.

Back in September, Boosie was seeking clemency for his Federal gun charges. The best way to achieve this was through a pardon from President Trump. However, that requires access to the President himself. Access that Boosie didn't have. This is why he ultimately sought the services of Wohl and Burkman, who sold him on the dream of getting his pardon.

“They were real aggressive, they were talking like they had Trump on speed dial,” Boosie said, according to an investigative piece from NOTUS.

In the contract, it was stipulated that JM Burkman & Associates had until January 31, 2026, to get Boosie pardoned. That day came and went without any results. Now, Boosie wants a partial refund, as outlined by the contract.

Boosie Badazz Wants His Money Back

According to NOTUS, Wohl and Burkman are refusing to honor the refund, which could be worth upwards of $300K. They say there was never any such refund stipulation in the agreement. However, NOTUS' review of the documents confirms that there is, indeed, a section about partial refunds, should a pardon not be secured before January 31, 2026.

JM Burkman & Associates are also claiming that they are bankrupt and simply cannot pay Boosie, even if they wanted to. Needless to say, the artist is out $600,000 and has to continue to fight for his freedom.

In the past, pardons used to be reviewed by the Department of Justice. However, in the Trump regime, these things have become a multi-million dollar industry. Lobbyists are claiming to have access to the President, and in Boosie's case, it has led to a loss of funds and an unfathomable amount of frustration.