Boosie Badazz Seeking Refund After Spending $600K On Pardon From Donald Trump

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks
Mar 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rap artist Boosie Badazz react to the action during the game between the Brooklyn Nets against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Boosie Badazz has been looking for a pardon in his Federal gun case, and he has gone to great lengths to make it happen.

Boosie Badazz is currently embroiled in a legal battle against Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman of JM Burkman & Associates. These are two convicted fraudsters who were hit with a voter suppression case in 2022. Now, these far-right political lobbyists are selling pardons from President Donald Trump for $600,000 a piece.

Back in September, Boosie was seeking clemency for his Federal gun charges. The best way to achieve this was through a pardon from President Trump. However, that requires access to the President himself. Access that Boosie didn't have. This is why he ultimately sought the services of Wohl and Burkman, who sold him on the dream of getting his pardon.

“They were real aggressive, they were talking like they had Trump on speed dial,” Boosie said, according to an investigative piece from NOTUS.

In the contract, it was stipulated that JM Burkman & Associates had until January 31, 2026, to get Boosie pardoned. That day came and went without any results. Now, Boosie wants a partial refund, as outlined by the contract.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

Boosie Badazz Wants His Money Back

According to NOTUS, Wohl and Burkman are refusing to honor the refund, which could be worth upwards of $300K. They say there was never any such refund stipulation in the agreement. However, NOTUS' review of the documents confirms that there is, indeed, a section about partial refunds, should a pardon not be secured before January 31, 2026.

JM Burkman & Associates are also claiming that they are bankrupt and simply cannot pay Boosie, even if they wanted to. Needless to say, the artist is out $600,000 and has to continue to fight for his freedom.

In the past, pardons used to be reviewed by the Department of Justice. However, in the Trump regime, these things have become a multi-million dollar industry. Lobbyists are claiming to have access to the President, and in Boosie's case, it has led to a loss of funds and an unfathomable amount of frustration.

Boosie's battle against Wohl and Burkman remains ongoing.

Read More: The 10 Sneakers We Want To See Jay-Z Collab With Next

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Boosie Badazz Lobbyists Hip Hop News Music Boosie Badazz Hires Lobbyists As He Pushes For Donald Trump Pardon
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Boxing: Mayweather vs McGregor Music Donald Trump Confirms Diddy Asked For A Pardon And He’s Not Interested
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade
Comments 0