Boosie Badazz Unleashes On Jack Burkman Following Alleged Presidential Pardon Scam

BY Alexander Cole
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Boosie Badazz performed the last set at the 2024 Louisville Funk Fest on Waterfront Park Friday evening June 21, 2024.
Boosie Badazz performed the last set at the 2024 Louisville Funk Fest on Waterfront Park Friday evening June 21, 2024. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Boosie Badazz paid Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman $600K for a Presidential Pardon, and now, he has all sorts of buyer's remorse.

Yesterday, a bombshell report circulated across the political world after it was revealed that Boosie Badazz tried to pay $600K for a Presidential Pardon. He paid the money to two notorious far-right convicted fraudsters, Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman.

The two men promised Boosie a pardon from President Donald Trump. They even set a deadline of January 31, 2026, to make it happen. However, six months later, there is still no pardon in sight. Boosie is now taking the two men to court and seeking a $300K refund.

With Burkman and Wohl denying any wrongdoing, Boosie has taken to social media, where he is letting his feelings be known.

"JACK SHUT YO LYING ASS UP," Boosie wrote. "TALKING ABOUT THIS STUFF N HOUSTON MESSED UP THE PARDON. U WAS SUED N MARCH THIS HAPPED AT THE END OF MAY. DONT START LYING NOW I GAVE U 3 MONTHS TO SEND MY MONEY BACK. TALKING ABOUT TRUMP SIGNED THE PARDON. GOT ME RUNNING AROUND THE DAM HOUSE JUMPING SAYING U JUST TALKED TO THE PRESIDENT. U PLAYED WITH THE WRONG ONE. I'M SUING YALL N FEDERAL COURT NOW #PONZISCHEME OUT THE 9 VICTIMS YALL GOT THIS YEAR I WAS THE WRONG ONE."

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Boosie Badazz Wants His Money Back

Boosie then went on to call Burkman a liar who has allegedly scammed others in the same fashion. He finished the rant by saying he is not the one to play with.

"EVERYONE U SAID U REACHED OUT TO FOR MY PARDON HAS SAID U R LYING," Boosie continued. "EVERY NAME YOU NAMED HAS DENIED YOUR ALLEGATIONS! EVERYBODY U NAMED WILL HAVE THEY TIME TO SPEAK. ITS GETTING HOT SO WHERE DID THE MONEY GO ? I THOUGHT TRUMP SIGNED THE PARDON? I THOUGHT U HAD THE PRESIDENT ON SPEED DIAL? U SHOULDVE DID YOUR RESEARCH BEFORE TRYING TO JACK ME LIKE U DID THE OTHERS."

This is an extremely serious legal battle, which puts into focus the pardon economy that has been created amidst the Trump regime. Boosie could very well be the catalyst for this kind of enterprise to come to an end.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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