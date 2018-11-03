track
- MusicYoung Guru Is "Scared" About A.I. Technology Following Fake Kendrick Lamar TrackThe legendary engineer and producer calls the current state of music technology a "groundbreaking but dangerous moment."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsSha'Carri Richardson Shares What She Learned From Olympics SuspensionThe track star says she had to remain grounded within herself, "because do you see how fast they flip?"By Erika Marie
- BeefBlac Youngsta Performs Young Dolph Diss Track “Shake Sum”Blac Youngsta performed his Young Dolph diss track, “Shake Sum,” on Friday.By Cole Blake
- SportsSha'Carri Richardson Is Proud Of Stats: "3rd In The World & Fastest American"The track and field sprinter may have faced setbacks, but she's proud of her placement.By Erika Marie
- SportsSha'Carri Richardson Keeps A Positive Outlook Following Last Place LossThe 21-year-old track star isn't letting a minor setback keep her down.By Erika Marie
- SportsNicki Minaj Celebrates Jamaican Sprinters While Sha'Carri Richardson Finishes LastNicki Minaj reacted to Sha’Carri Richardson's loss by celebrating the Jamaican sprinters' performances.By Cole Blake
- SportsNike Stands By Sha'Carri Richardson As Critics Call For BoycottThe brand is facing a bit of backlash after supporting the Olympian through her recent controversy.By Erika Marie
- SportsSha'Carri Richardson Tests Positive For Marijuana, Faces Olympics Suspension: ReportThe fastest woman in the world was all set for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics but may be derailed due to an alleged failed drug test.By Erika Marie
- SportsDK Metcalf Runs 100 Meters In 10.37 Seconds At USATF Golden GamesDK Metcalf competed at the USA Track and Field Golden Games, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- GossipYNW Melly's Manager Addresses Rumors He Turned Over Evidence Against The RapperYNW Melly's manager addresses rumors that he set up the rapper to get arrested.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsKing Von's Manager Says Rapper "Genuinely Loved" Asian DollKing Von's former manager Track says Asian Doll and the rapper were "genuinely" in love.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKing Von Has Over 300 Unreleased Songs: ReportAccording to King Von's former manager, the late rapper has over 200 or 300 unreleased songs.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeKing Von's Manager Doesn't Wish Jail On Quando Rondo Affiliate Lul TimKing Von's manager Track speaks about the man charged with his murder, Timothy Leeks (AKA Lul Tim).By Alex Zidel
- CrimeKing Von's Manager Track Details Being Shot In Quando Rondo AltercationThe rapper's manager sat down with VladTV to detail the altercation that led to both him and Von suffering from gunshot wounds. By Madusa S.
- GramKendall Jenner & Tyler, The Creator Learn How To Drift For Model's 24th BirthdayKendall & Tyler are some super-rich kids. By Chantilly Post
- MusicNew Mac Miller Posthumous Track "The Sun Room" SurfacesMac Miller's spirit lives on through his music. By Mitch Findlay
- Music"Woodstock 50" Thrown A Lifeline: Festival Applies For Last Ditch Venue PermitWoodstock 50 is hopeful "Vernon Downs" will agree to host their half-dead music festival.By Devin Ch
- BarsWifisfuneral Explores His Melodic Side On New Single "Run?"Wifisfuneral is trying to escape his past.By Alexander Cole
- MusicThe Game Ruthlessly Taunts Joe Budden With "I Hit It First" MentalityThe Game continues to use Cyn Santana as a means of prodding Joe Budden. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKodak Black Addresses XXXTentacion’s Murder On New Album “Dying To Live”Kodak raps about XXXTentacion's senseless murder on new song "Malcolm X."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicBhad Bhabie Teases Another Collaborative Drop With YBN NahmirBhad and YBN link up once again. By Chantilly Post
- NewsDanileigh Returns With New Single "Blue Chips"DaniLeigh returns with her new single, "Blue Chips."By Aron A.
- NewsCrash Rarri Rhymes About Being Next Up On New Single "Checc Up"Stream Crash Rarri's latest track here.
