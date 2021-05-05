Last week, DJ Khaled finally unleashed his long-awaited album Khaled Khaled, and despite lukewarm reception to the We The Best artist's latest release, it is reportedly slated to debut at the top spot on the Billboard 200 and move anywhere between 80K to 100K album-equivalent units. As DJ Khaled continues to promote his 12th studio album, fans have been treated to stunning music videos for Khaled Khaled standout cuts like "SORRY NOT SORRY," "THANKFUL," and "EVERY CHANCE I GET."

Within the past 24 hours, DJ Khaled has already started teasing another music video from Khaled Khaled, and it appears that the 21 Savage and Justin Bieber-assisted cut "LET IT GO" is up next. On his Instagram, Khaled has stated that the "LET IT GO" video is "in the editing room," and 21 Savage has joined Khaled in promoting the forthcoming visuals as well by posting a picture of him alongside the veteran record producer and his recent collaborator, Justin Bieber.

Rather than simply getting excited for the "LET IT GO" music video, however, several fans have reacted to 21 Savage's new post by taking the opportunity to once again roast Justin Bieber's polarizing new dreadlocks. With roasts ranging from "JB looking like a homeless woman" to "you gotta talk to justin bout his hair," there are plenty of jokes currently filling up 21 Savage's comment section.

Check out some of their reactions below.



Instagram



Instagram



Instagram



Instagram



Instagram

Now that the initial shock has worn off since Justin Bieber originally debuted his new hairstyle, are you feeling the Justice artist's dreads? Or should he refer to his song with DJ Khaled and let it go?