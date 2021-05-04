Music festivals around the world are still being postponed or canceled outright because of the coronavirus pandemic but organizers are hopeful that things can finally begin to return to a sense of normalcy this summer. Although we were met with the unfortunate news this morning that the Roskilde Festival would no longer take place this year in Denmark featuring performances from Kendrick Lamar and others, we learned that Governors Ball 2021 will presumably go down with a pretty exciting lineup in September.

Taking place at Citi Field in New York City, which is expected to be fully reopened within the next few weeks, Governors Ball 2021 has officially announced their return lineup after taking the year off last year for COVID. It will be headlined by Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, and Post Malone. A mix of hip-hop, pop, rock, and dance artists have also been confirmed for the festival, including DaBaby, 24kGoldn, J Balvin, Megan Thee Stallion, Cordae, Aminé, Young Thug, Ellie Goulding, Burna Boy, 21 Savage, Smino, 100 gecs, and more.

The upcoming three-day festival will celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Governors Ball. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, May 6 at 12 PM ET here. If you're a Citi card member, the presale is already open.

Check out the full lineup below and let us know if you'll be in New York for this!



Via Publicist