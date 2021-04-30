mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DJ Khaled Calls On Jay-Z, Nas, James Fauntleroy, & Harmonies By The Hive For "Sorry Not Sorry"

Erika Marie
April 30, 2021 00:16
Fans couldn't believe Jay-Z and Nas were on the same "Khaled Khaled" track.


In a collaboration that you weren't expecting, Nas and Jay-Z partnered with James Fauntleroy and Harmonies by The Hive on DJ Khaled's "Sorry Not Sorry." Jay and Nasir Jones engaged in one of the most infamous Hip Hop beefs in music history and over the years, there have been quips about Jay encroaching on Nas's release dates. Both rappers have shown that they buried whatever beef they had and left it in the past, and now fans can hear them trading verses on Khaled's track.

"Sorry Not Sorry" was first previewed by DJ Khaled over on his Instagram page as he gave a sneak peek into the video. "GOD BLESSED MY ALBUM. MY FAMILY BLESSED MY ALBUM. JAY-Z BLESS MY ALBUM. NAS BLESSED MY ALBUM. THE HIVE BLESSED MY ALBUM. #KHALEDKHALED THIS FRIDAY APRIL 30TH," he wrote on Instagram. "WE MAKING HISTORY! THEY SAID IT WAS IMPOSSIBLE SO GOD MADE POSSIBLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

It also sounds like Beyoncé may have lent a harmony or two. Watch the music video for "Sorry Not Sorry" and let us know what you think. You can also check out Khaled Khaled here.

Quotable Lyrics

'Til we all on, never fall off, hear a boss talk
You don't hear me, that's your loss
Winner in life, f*ck a coin toss
I'm coin-based, basically cryptocurrency Scarface
Join us, there’s gotta be more of us
I’m from the ghetto, what location? Two seconds from the Devil

DJ Khaled Nas Jay-Z Khaled Khaled
